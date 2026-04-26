Taron Egerton and Brookes Nader Spark Romance Rumors with Australia Arrival

Rocketman actor Taron Egerton and Baywatch actress Brookes Nader have been spotted arriving hand-in-hand in Australia, fueling speculation about a romantic relationship. The pair were previously seen on dates in Los Angeles, and their latest appearance suggests a growing connection.

Brookes Nader and Taron Egerton have fueled romance speculation with a recent public appearance in Australia . The pair were photographed arriving hand-in-hand in Sydney on Saturday, where Egerton is currently filming his upcoming project, Apex.

This follows reports and sightings of the two enjoying dates in Los Angeles last month, including a movie night and drinks in Santa Monica, where sources described them as visibly 'infatuated.

' Insiders suggest this isn't a new connection, stating they have known each other for some time. Nader, a model and former Baywatch actress, was previously married to Billy Haire, with their divorce finalized after a period of separation and legal proceedings. She also had a brief on-off relationship with her Dancing With The Stars partner, Gleb Savchenko.

Egerton, known for his role in Rocketman, previously dated actress Chloe Bennett and, before that, Emily Thomas, with both relationships ending due to demanding schedules and distance. He was reportedly using the celebrity dating app Raya following his split from Thomas in 2022. Nader's journey to singlehood involved a divorce announcement in May 2024, with confirmation from her representative that the split was amicable.

She humorously acknowledged the prolonged legal process on TikTok, revealing she was still legally married months after filing. Her ex-husband, Billy Haire, has since become engaged to Naomie Olindo of Southern Charm. Egerton's dating life has also been public, with reports of him using Raya to explore new connections after his previous relationships ended. He briefly dated Chloe Bennett in late 2024 before appearing to be single again in June 2025.

The couple's arrival in Australia appears to be a significant step, suggesting a growing connection beyond casual dates. Their relaxed and casual attire for the journey – Nader in a cropped vest and linen trousers, Egerton in a baseball cap and bomber jacket – indicates a comfortable and unforced dynamic. The confirmation of their potential romance comes after both actors navigated separate relationship endings.

Nader's divorce was described as a mutual decision driven by busy careers, while Egerton's previous splits were attributed to the pressures of demanding schedules. Their current connection seems to be unfolding organically, with sightings of them enjoying each other's company in various settings. The fact that Egerton is currently working in Australia provides a convenient backdrop for the relationship to develop, and their public display of affection suggests a willingness to embrace the attention.

While representatives for both actors have yet to officially comment on the relationship, the evidence gathered from recent sightings and insider reports strongly suggests a blossoming romance between the Baywatch actress and the Rocketman star. The pair's combined star power and intriguing relationship history are sure to keep fans and media outlets closely watching their next moves





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Taron Egerton Brookes Nader Romance Australia Celebrity News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Emmerdale star returns to TV in role alongside ‘phenomenal actors'Emmerdale actor Anthony Quinlan revealed his new role in BBC hit drama Time, alongside big names like David Tenant and Siobhan FInneran.

Read more »

Welsh icon Taron Egerton 'terrifying' in 'spectacular' Netflix thrillerAnglesey and Aberystwyth-raised Hollywood star Taron Egerton portrays a sinister villain in Netflix's brand new thriller film

Read more »

Coronation Street star looks unrecognisable in breakout role in iconic BBC kids’ showFans of the iconic CBBC show will have done a double take when the actor stepped onto the cobbles.

Read more »

I'm A Celebrity's Adam Thomas admits 'emotions got the better of him' over jungle feudThe popular soap actor went through a tough time on the ITV reality show

Read more »

“It’s A Radical Way To View Football”: Actor Will Antenbring On Playing Harry Kane In The BBC’s ‘Dear England’It’s coming home – to our screens – as the emerging actor takes on the role of one of England’s most beloved players.

Read more »

Adam Thomas keeps I'm a Celeb prize despite Angry Ginge calling it an ‘absolute joke’ his was taken off himThe former Emmerdale actor was crowned king of the jungle during the live final.

Read more »