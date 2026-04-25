Tartan Army Launches Fan-Led Ticket Exchange to Combat World Cup Price Gouging

Scotland fans create their own resale platform with capped prices after being hit by inflated ticket costs and 'scandalous' FIFA fees for the World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada.

Scottish football fans, known as the Tartan Army , are taking matters into their own hands after facing exorbitant ticket prices for the upcoming World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

After a 28-year absence from the tournament, supporters have dubbed it the 'rip off World Cup' due to the inflated costs, particularly stemming from FIFA's dynamic pricing system and the lack of restrictions on resale prices. Tickets are appearing on unofficial websites for staggering amounts – one was even listed for £8.4 million – and even on FIFA’s official resale platform, prices are significantly higher than face value, with a 15% commission charged to both buyers and sellers.

In response, the Tartan Army has launched its own ticket-exchange website, a fan-led initiative designed to deter scammers and provide a fair platform for fans to buy and sell tickets. The platform caps resale prices at three times the original face value, with the vast majority of tickets currently listed at face value.

A small membership fee of £5 is required to join, with all profits going to the Tartan Army Sunshine Appeal, a children's charity that makes donations in every country the Scottish national team plays in. This move highlights the fans’ commitment to supporting both their team and charitable causes, contrasting sharply with what they perceive as FIFA’s exploitative pricing practices.

The initiative comes after fans experienced price hikes in other areas, such as train travel to stadiums, with costs quadrupling in some instances. The outcry over ticket prices has even reached the Scottish government, with First Minister John Swinney writing to FIFA President Gianni Infantino to demand fairer pricing. He emphasized that the World Cup should be accessible to as many fans as possible, not just those who can afford inflated prices.

The Tartan Army’s new platform offers a safe and affordable alternative, allowing fans to connect directly and avoid the excessive fees and potential scams prevalent on official and unofficial resale markets. Scotland will play Haiti and Morocco in Boston on June 13 and June 19, before facing Brazil in Miami on June 24.

Despite tens of thousands of fans missing out on tickets through official ballots, the Tartan Army is determined to make their presence felt, and their new ticket exchange is a testament to their resourcefulness and dedication. The platform aims to provide a simple, fan-run fundraising initiative, helping fans find each other while supporting a worthy cause





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Scotland World Cup Tartan Army FIFA Ticket Resale Ticket Prices Fan Initiative Sunshine Appeal

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