Tarte's new CC Tinted Serum is a game-changer for anyone with hard-to-match skin

Tarte's new CC Tinted Serum is a skincare-infused formula that promises to adapt to your skin tone as you blend. It combines skincare and makeup in one lightweight formula, delivering light-to-medium buildable coverage while hydrating and smoothing the skin.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more I've tested my fair share of skin tints, foundations, and tinted moisturizers over the years, so it takes a lot for a new complexion launch to genuinely surprise me.

That's exactly what happened when I got my hands on Tarte's new CC Tinted Serum, a skincare-infused formula that promises to adapt to your skin tone as you blend. Tarte's new CC Tinted Serum combines skincare and makeup in one lightweight formula. Powered by color-adapting pigments, it delivers light-to-medium buildable coverage while ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and peptides help hydrate and smooth the skin.

Unlike traditional complexion products, the serum starts out as a neutral base before tiny encapsulated pigments burst and activate during application. The result? A shade that adjusts to better match your skin tone in just a few minutes. The idea of a complexion product 'matching everyone' sounds a little too good to be true, especially for someone like me who often struggles to find shades that work on my pale complexion.

But after testing the serum for myself, I was genuinely impressed by how seamlessly it blended into my skin. Powered by hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, peptides, caffeine, and maracuja oil, Tarte's new CC Tinted Serum helps hydrate and smooth skin while providing lightweight coverage. The application process is a little different than your typical skin tint. Tarte recommends shaking the bottle well before applying a small amount to each cheek and blending with your fingers.

The warmth of your hands helps activate the pigment capsules, allowing the color to develop and reveal its final shade. At first, the formula looked lighter than my complexion, but within a minute or two, I could see the pigments adapting and settling into a much more natural match. Instead of sitting on top of my skin, it blended in effortlessly and helped create a more even, healthy-looking complexion.

While many lightweight complexion products can leave skin looking either overly dewy or completely flat, the CC Tinted Serum strikes a nice balance. It provides light-to-medium buildable coverage that helps tone down redness and discoloration while still allowing your natural skin to show through. The result is polished without looking overly made up. The skincare ingredients are another major selling point.

The formula contains hyaluronic acid to deliver long-lasting hydration, niacinamide to help even the appearance of skin tone, plumping peptides for a smoother look, caffeine to help reduce the appearance of puffiness, and maracuja oil for added moisture and glow. Tarte also incorporated its Smart Clay Complex, which combines five Amazonian colored clays designed to help perfect the skin's appearance. Rose clay helps even tone, gold clay brightens, light green clay balances, red clay nourishes, and white clay softens.

Tarte's latest launch features color-changing pigment technology that transforms as you blend for a more personalized shade match. As someone who prefers lightweight makeup during the warmer months, I appreciated that the formula felt comfortable throughout the day. It never felt heavy, sticky, or mask-like, even after several hours of wear. Better yet, it layered beautifully with the rest of my makeup without pilling or becoming patchy!

The serum is also waterproof, offers up to 16 hours of wear, and provides up to 24 hours of hydration, making it a strong option for anyone looking to streamline their makeup routine without sacrificing coverage. After several wears, I can confidently say this is one of the more innovative complexion launches I've tried this year.

If you've been searching for a lightweight alternative to foundation that still provides enough coverage to help even out your complexion, this launch is definitely worth a look





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Tarte CC Tinted Serum Skincare-Infused Formula Color-Adapting Pigments Hyaluronic Acid Niacinamide Peptides Caffeine Maracuja Oil Smart Clay Complex

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