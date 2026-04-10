Taryn Manning Accuses Boyfriend of Assault, Claims Lost Tooth in Disturbing Audio

Audio obtained by the Daily Mail reveals Taryn Manning's distress call alleging assault by her boyfriend, Ricardo 'Rick' Mendoza, leading to a lost tooth and further accusations of abuse and a complex history with her former romantic interest. The story is further complicated by Manning's denials and the former girlfriend's claims about threats and a change in behavior, including accusations of substance abuse. The news includes exclusive audio, videos and text messages.

In a disturbing turn of events, audio recordings obtained exclusively by the Daily Mail reveal a distraught Taryn Manning , known for her role in Orange Is the New Black, allegedly calling her former romantic interest, Holliann 'Holli' Hartman, for help. The audio captures Manning, 47, in a state of distress, crying and claiming she had been physically assaulted by her on-off boyfriend, paparazzo Ricardo 'Rick' Mendoza.

The alleged incident reportedly resulted in a lost tooth and other injuries, as Manning is heard stating, 'He kicked me last night.' Mendoza, who the Daily Mail revealed has been in a relationship with Manning since 2024, can be heard denying the allegations, while also accusing the actress of being intoxicated throughout the day. Manning's desperate pleas for assistance paint a picture of a volatile situation, with Hartman on the other end of the line demanding Mendoza leave the scene. The gravity of the situation is further underscored by Manning's statements about 'blood everywhere' and being filmed naked, adding to her emotional turmoil. This incident highlights a complex dynamic of alleged abuse, denial, and the complexities of their relationship.\The aftermath of the alleged altercation unfolded with Hartman claiming she went to Manning's Palm Springs property and took her to the hospital. However, Hartman also noted that Manning did not press charges. In a now-deleted Instagram video from March, Manning herself made serious accusations against Mendoza, stating that he 'beat the c**p out of' her, ripped her lip, and tore a ligament. However, Manning has since retracted these accusations in a statement to the Daily Mail, denying any physical harm by Mendoza and claiming that any footage or audio were taken out of context from their informal acting or recording sessions. This denial adds another layer of complexity to the narrative, raising questions about the truth of the situation. Manning and Mendoza have since been getting to know each other, she said.\Adding to the narrative, Hartman provided a chilling account of Manning's alleged changes in behavior, including claims of threats, demonic references, and increased alcohol dependency. Hartman states Manning's behavior has dramatically shifted. Hartman said she has been involved romantically on and off with Manning over the years, though Manning has denied the claim. Furthermore, Hartman alleges that Manning's inner circle has expressed concerns since her relationship with Mendoza began. Hartman claimed Manning has texted her using '666' and other demonic references. Hartman claims Mendoza pulls out the abuser in Manning. The Daily Mail also obtained text messages Manning purportedly sent to Hartman that appear to corroborate these allegations. In addition, a leaked video surfaced showing Manning physically attacking Hartman. A second video shows Manning lunging at Hartman during a separate incident. Manning has dismissed Hartman as a 'random girl that was a fan that I befriended 18 years ago.' However, Hartman claims their relationship is much deeper, alleging that they have been 'in love' in the past and got engaged in the fall of 2023. Hartman attributed Manning's behavior to the public support of convicted rapist Danny Masterson. This paints a picture of a deteriorating situation involving allegations of physical abuse, emotional distress, and potential substance abuse issues





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Taryn Manning Ricardo Mendoza Domestic Violence Abuse Allegations Celebrity Scandal

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The iconic Audio Pro speaker I use every day has £61 sliced offBeren cut his teeth as Staff Writer on the digital art magazine ImagineFX 13 years ago, and has since worked on and edited several creative titles.

Read more »

FedEx Driver's Chilling Confession in Athena Strand Murder CaseTanner Horner, the FedEx driver who murdered seven-year-old Athena Strand, confessed to police, revealing details of the crime and leading to a sentencing trial where he faces the death penalty. The bodycam footage displayed in court showed the search for the girl, and horrific details surrounding her final moments, including audio and video evidence.

Read more »

Vile Nottinghamshire paedophile attempted to convince woman to sexually abuse her 'daughter'Unbeknownst to him, Christopher Clinton was actually messaging an undercover cop

Read more »

Football fan handed ban for racist abuse after Swindon Town matchJohn Phipps from Stroud was overheard shouting at Swindon Town players after the match in 2024.

Read more »

Shia LaBeouf's New Girlfriend's Troubled Past Revealed: Domestic Abuse Charges and 'Toxic' RelationshipDetails emerge about Shia LaBeouf's new girlfriend, Nicole Mumphrey, revealing a past involving domestic abuse charges and a 'toxic' relationship, raising concerns about the couple's future.

Read more »

Latest News, Results & ScheduleIncludes the latest news, results, fixtures, video and audio.

Read more »