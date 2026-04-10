Taryn Manning Accuses Boyfriend of Assault in Shocking Audio, Faces Claims of Abusive Behavior

Audio recordings obtained by the Daily Mail capture Taryn Manning alleging physical abuse by her boyfriend, Ricardo 'Rick' Mendoza. The recordings and new claims paint a complex picture of a troubled relationship, contradicting prior statements and raising questions about the events and the nature of the relationship.

In a disturbing turn of events, audio recordings obtained by the Daily Mail reveal a distraught Taryn Manning , known for her role in Orange Is the New Black, alleging physical abuse at the hands of her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Ricardo 'Rick' Mendoza. The audio captures Manning in a state of distress, crying and claiming she was bleeding, had lost a tooth, and that Mendoza had physically harmed her.

The incident allegedly occurred last month, prompting Manning to reach out to her former friend Holliann 'Holli' Hartman for help. In the phone call, Manning's anguish is palpable as she recounts the alleged assault, further claiming that Mendoza was filming her naked after the incident. The audio paints a vivid picture of the aftermath of the alleged altercation, with Manning expressing her pain and embarrassment over the situation. This revelation adds a new layer to the already complex relationship dynamics between Manning and Mendoza, which the Daily Mail exclusively revealed has been ongoing since 2024. The obtained audio provides a stark contrast to Manning's later denial of any wrongdoing on Mendoza's part, creating questions about the nature of the relationship and the events that unfolded. \Following the alleged incident, Hartman, who has reportedly been in Manning's life for over a decade, claimed she went to Manning's Palm Springs property and took her to the hospital. Despite the severity of the situation, no charges were filed. This detail raises questions about the circumstances surrounding the alleged abuse and the reasons behind Manning's decision not to pursue legal action. Further fueling the controversy, Manning herself had made claims in a since-deleted Instagram video, alleging Mendoza beat her up. In a subsequent statement to the Daily Mail, Manning retracted her earlier statements, denying that Mendoza had ever harmed her and attributing any such incidents to informal acting, rehearsing, or recording material. This stark contradiction between her initial claims and her later denial leaves many questions unanswered. However, the Daily Mail also has text messages Manning purportedly sent to Hartman that appear to corroborate the allegations, presenting a complex and conflicting narrative. \Adding further complexity to the situation, Hartman has made a series of claims against Manning, including allegations of a significant shift in Manning's behavior and personality. Hartman claimed Manning has become increasingly volatile, using occult references and threatening her life, indicating the two were previously romantically involved. Hartman further alleged that Manning's alcoholism may be a contributing factor to the changes in her behavior. Moreover, the Daily Mail has obtained video evidence, including a leaked video of Manning physically attacking Hartman. A second video shows Manning lunging at Hartman during a separate incident. Hartman denies ever striking back. In response, Manning has dismissed Hartman, however, Hartman claimed that they had been 'in love' in the past and got engaged in the fall of 2023. This is just another piece to the puzzle, the puzzle that seems to be getting more complex with each passing moment. The information reveals a deeply troubled situation, raising serious questions about the nature of the relationship, the alleged abuse, and the evolving dynamics between the individuals involved. The case is filled with inconsistencies and contradictory statements, making it difficult to ascertain the truth of the events and the validity of each person's claims





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Taryn Manning Ricardo Mendoza Domestic Abuse Holliann Hartman Celebrity Scandal

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Taryn Manning Accuses Boyfriend of Assault, Claims Lost Tooth in Disturbing AudioAudio obtained by the Daily Mail reveals Taryn Manning's distress call alleging assault by her boyfriend, Ricardo 'Rick' Mendoza, leading to a lost tooth and further accusations of abuse and a complex history with her former romantic interest. The story is further complicated by Manning's denials and the former girlfriend's claims about threats and a change in behavior, including accusations of substance abuse. The news includes exclusive audio, videos and text messages.

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