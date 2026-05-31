Tasha Ghouri and Indiyah Polack's friendship has reportedly ended due to Tasha's newfound success on Strictly Come Dancing in 2024. The pair, who were once inseparable after meeting on Love Island in 2022, have drifted apart due to Tasha's move into a different circle of friends and industry professionals.

Tasha Ghouri and Indiyah Polack 's Friendship Implodes After Tasha's Strictly Come Dancing Stint, According to Insider. The pair, who were once inseparable after meeting on Love Island in 2022, have drifted apart due to Tasha's newfound success on Strictly Come Dancing in 2024 and her subsequent move into a different circle of friends and industry professionals.

An insider claims that Tasha's experience on the show completely changed her life and opened a new circle of contacts, leaving her old Love Island friends behind. The insider also suggests that Tasha's desire to move on from her reality star status and be seen as a more serious TV personality may have contributed to the end of their friendship.

Despite still supporting each other from afar, the pair have gone on very different paths in their careers, with Tasha trying her hand at various projects across different broadcasters and Indiyah focusing on the influencer world. The insider believes that Tasha has 'hit the big time' and there's no way back for her friendship with Indiyah, even if they still speak from time to time.

The news comes after Tasha broke down in tears last year, admitting that she had been contemplating her TV career due to the harsh comments she had received from trolls online





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Tasha Ghouri Indiyah Polack Strictly Come Dancing Love Island Reality TV

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