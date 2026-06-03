Tasha Ghouri defends Strictly Come Dancing participation saying show needs mix of contestants

Tasha Ghouri, a finalist on the 2024 series of Strictly Come Dancing, has defended her participation in the show saying that it wouldn't have a 'good balance of entertainment' if only novices were allowed to compete. She also revealed her future on the programme is up in the air.

Tasha Ghouri has defended her participation in Strictly Come Dancing , saying that the show wouldn't have a 'good balance of entertainment' if only novices were allowed to compete.

The TV star, who was a finalist on the 2024 series, insisted that it would not be as enjoyable if only those with no dance experience were picked for the line-up. Every year, viewers complain that it's unfair for those with a professional dance background are scored alongside those who have never set foot on a dancefloor. Ms Ghouri, who shot to fame on Love Island, was allowed to compete after BBC bosses relaxed their rules on reality stars appearing.

She is a dancer by trade, having taken ballet lessons at a young age, before going on to train in commercial dance at the Creative Academy in Slough. Tasha Ghouri has said that Strictly Come Dancing wouldn't have a 'good balance of entertainment' if trained dancers like her weren't allowed to compete. She faced continued criticism for her participation in the show, which was hit with 'fix' accusations when Ms Ghouri scored four perfect 10s from the judges.

Defending the show, Ms Ghouri told the Mail: 'I think the thing is with Strictly, you need to have a mix of contestants. Otherwise, it's all going be the same level.

'If you have that mix of people who have had dance experience, and it's someone that maybe have never danced before, then you've got that good balance of entertainment. 'So you've got good showstoppers standouts, but then you're seeing the journey of people that have never danced. You want to have that mix, which makes it entertaining for everybody.

' Ms Ghouri, who was born completely deaf but now uses a cochlear implant, reached the show's finale with her professional partner Aljaž Škorjanec and finished in second place to comedian Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell. Fronting a new campaign for Cabana California Rosé, she continued: 'I knew the backlash was going to happen when I did the show, of course I am going to get backlash off this whole dance experience, but I never danced ballroom or Latin before.

'It was a whole new experience for me. But I didn't focus on that, cause I was like, I'm going to have this opportunity once. I'm not going to sit here and listen to the negatives. I'm the one that's doing this experience.

' Last year West End star Amber Davies faced criticism over her professional dance experience, as well as actor Lewis Cope, who even appeared on axed Sky series Got To Dance. Former England football captain Karen Carney won the most recent series last December with Carlos Gu.

However, after lifting the glitterball trophy, it was claimed she had previous street dancing training from the ages of three and 16. Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon won series five despite having professional experience from her time in pop group Mis-Teeq. Ms Ghouri, who is dating BBC presenter Cam Whitnall, also revealed her future on the programme is up in the air.

Fronting a new campaign for Cabana California Rosé, she stars in a playful, tourism-style ad, showing how a single sip can transport you somewhere sunnier. She had been asked back by the Corporation for a regular role on spin-off It Takes Two, though has not heard from bosses who are overhauling the format.

'I'm not sure what's happening with It Takes Two this year, but I'd love the opportunity to keep working with Strictly somehow,' she said. 'But yeah, I'm not sure what's actually happening. ' Presenters Fleur East and Janette Manrara are understood to have departed the programme. It has been reported it will return in September as a 'vodcast', the same format used for The Traitors and The Apprentice's companion shows





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