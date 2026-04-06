Tasha Ghouri to Explore Pakistani Roots in New Documentary

Love Island and Strictly Come Dancing star Tasha Ghouri is set to explore her Pakistani heritage in a new documentary with her father, following her experience on the BBC show Pilgrimage.

Tasha Ghouri , the well-known face from Love Island and Strictly Come Dancing , is embarking on a deeply personal journey to uncover her Pakistan i roots. The 27-year-old star, known for her vibrant personality and captivating presence, is participating in the new series of the BBC Two show Pilgrimage . This experience has ignited a desire within her to further explore her heritage, leading her to plan a documentary with her father, Tarek.

The focus of this project will be tracing their family history in South Asia, a topic they have not extensively discussed previously. In a recent interview, Tasha revealed her excitement about the documentary, stating her eagerness to share this intimate journey with others who may share similar experiences. She believes that shedding light on her family's story could inspire other families to open up and connect with their own histories. She is actively working on the production details and hopes to share more specifics soon.\Tasha and her father's exploration of their Pakistani heritage is particularly poignant, as they haven't had open conversations about it until recently. She explained that complex family dynamics had previously prevented such discussions. Her grandfather, who immigrated from Pakistan, married a British woman, leading to her father and aunties' upbringing. However, contact with her grandfather's side of the family, who are practicing Muslims and reside in Pakistan, was lost. This disconnect prompted Tasha and her father to delve deeper into their ancestry. Discovering old letters and photographs further fueled their curiosity and desire to connect with other family members. Tasha candidly admitted to feeling embarrassed by her limited knowledge of her family history, especially when confronted with questions about her background. She expressed her strong desire to understand her heritage so she can share it with her future children, ensuring they know and appreciate their family story. This yearning reflects a universal human need to understand one's roots and pass them down through generations.\Beyond her journey of self-discovery, Tasha also opened up about the lasting impact of the ableism she experienced during her time on Love Island. Born completely deaf and having received a cochlear implant at five years old, Tasha faced prejudice and negativity on the show. She shared how these experiences still affect her, even years later, primarily due to the emotional toll it took on her family. She is participating in the BBC show Pilgrimage: The Road To Holy Island, where she joins fellow celebrities in a spiritual journey. The pilgrimage takes them through scenic landscapes and ancient routes, offering a chance for reflection and connection. During this journey, she developed a close bond with actress Patsy Kensit, finding her strength and empowerment inspiring. Tasha also reflects on her journey since leaving Love Island, including her success in Strictly Come Dancing and her current relationship. She remains hopeful for the future, embracing her platform to speak about important issues and connect with audiences on a deeper level. The documentary will allow her to explore her roots, while the pilgrimage showcases her openness to learning and connection





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Tasha Ghouri Pakistan Documentary Pilgrimage Love Island Strictly Come Dancing Heritage Family History Ableism BBC

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