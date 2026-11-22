Fantasy author Tasha Suri has been commissioned to write the official Baldur's Gate 3: Shadowheart prequel novel. The book, releasing on June 8, explores the character's past as a priestess.

Fantasy novelist Tasha Suri has officially been announced as the author of the upcoming official Baldur's Gate 3 novel titled Shadowheart. This new literary installment serves as a direct prequel to the massively popular role-playing video game developed by Larian Studios. The book focuses specifically on the character Shadowheart during her tenure as a priestess within the secretive and ominous Church of Shar.

The Church of Shar Murder Mystery Plot

The narrative centers on a complex murder mystery that unfolds within the game's Upper City setting. When a high-ranking member of the priestess order is found dead, Shadowheart and a group of uneasy associates are forced to investigate the crime. She suspects that none of her companions can be trusted with the truth or her well-being.

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The suspected allies include Mirie, a Griefguard described as highly ambitious and potentially ruthless in her pursuit of power. Caldan is characterized as a cynical propagandist who likely spreads disinformation to serve his own agenda. Nocturne is portrayed as a charming quartermistress who claims to act only in Shadowheart's best interests, creating significant tension.

Character Dynamics and Lore Connections

Several key figures in this mystery have direct connections to the events of the original Baldur's Gate 3 game. Mirie and Nocturne are characters that players can encounter and interact with during their main campaign. Caldan Darkwood is a name previously mentioned in supplementary lore materials, establishing his presence in the broader world history.

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Nocturne is noted to have a particularly close and complicated relationship with Shadowheart. This dynamic suggests that the novel will explore intimate and potentially romantic or deeply emotional bonds that were only hinted at in the video game. The text suggests Shadowheart is torn between the comfort of darkness and the thrill of new desires.

Fan Skepticism and Previous Novel Controversies

The release faces significant headwinds from a vocal segment of the Baldur's Gate 3 fandom. Fans have been highly critical of the previous novel featuring the character Astarion for several reasons. Critics argue that the Astarion book was too lighthearted given his traumatic backstory and mischaracterized his relationship with his sire, Cazador.

There are also concerns regarding the accuracy of the lore presented in previous tie-in novels. Many fans felt the prior works did not align with the detailed mythology established by Larian Studios. These controversies have set a high bar for authenticity and tonal consistency for the upcoming Shadowheart installment.

Release Formats and Audiobook Production

Baldur's Gate 3: Shadowheart will be released in multiple formats to appeal to different reader preferences. The hardcover edition will contain 304 pages of content. It will also be available in digital ebook format for immediate download.

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An audiobook version with a runtime of 10 hours will also be released on the same date. Fans are waiting to see if the performance will match the quality of the Astarion audiobook, which was narrated by the game's performer, Neil Newbon. It is currently unknown if Jennifer English will return to narrate the Shadowheart stories.

Looking ahead, some readers suggest a prequel focused on the character Wyll would be a compelling follow-up. Wyll receives relatively less development in the main game compared to other companions. Such a book might not sell as well due to his lower popularity but could offer deeper narrative insights for dedicated fans.