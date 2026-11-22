Veteran Sergeant Michael Preshaw fights for life after a targeted shooting on Flinders Island. A suspect was found dead nearby in what police call a linked incident.

Tasmania Police Sergeant Michael Preshaw remains in intensive care at Royal Hobart Hospital following a violent encounter on Flinders Island. The 33-year veteran officer suffered a gunshot wound to the torso outside the Whitemark Police Station during the incident. Tasmania Police have described the event as a targeted attack that occurred late on Saturday evening.

Sergeant Michael Preshaw was on duty when the shooting took place at approximately 9.40pm on Saturday. The officer received immediate medical treatment on the island before being transported by air to mainland Tasmania for emergency surgery. He continues to receive critical care in the intensive care unit at Royal Hobart Hospital.

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Details Of The Shooting Incident

Tasmania Police stated that they believe these incidents are linked, with the sergeant discharging his firearm multiple times during the confrontation. Investigators discovered a firearm and a balaclava at a separate nearby location shortly after the shooting at the station. This evidence supports the theory that the attack was premeditated and focused on the police presence.

A man, believed to be in his mid-20s, was later found dead near the Whitemark Police Station. The individual sustained a firearm injury consistent with the exchange of gunfire described by authorities. Police confirmed that the deceased male was connected to the incident that left Sergeant Michael Preshaw critically injured.

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Community Shock On Flinders Island

Flinders Island is a remote community located off the north-east coast of Tasmania. The island is home to fewer than 1,000 residents, making the violence particularly shocking for the local population. The incident has drawn significant attention due to the small size of the community and the seniority of the officer involved.

The Whitemark Police Station serves as the primary law enforcement hub for this isolated region. The attack outside the station underscores the risks faced by officers in remote areas. Sergeant Michael Preshaw is a well-known figure within the Tasmania Police force due to his extensive thirty-three years of service.

Investigation And Recovery Efforts

Tasmania Police are currently managing the aftermath of the shooting and supporting the local community. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the man in his mid-20s is ongoing. Authorities have not yet released the full identity of the deceased individual pending notification of next of kin.

The recovery of Sergeant Michael Preshaw remains the primary focus for medical staff at Royal Hobart Hospital. The severity of his injuries required urgent surgical intervention after his initial stabilization on the island. The incident highlights the dangers inherent in police work in remote Australian communities.