Tate Weston received his degree from Tulane while under investigation for rape. He pleaded guilty to battery charges and faces probation after enrolling in law school.

Tate Weston, a former student at Tulane University, received his diploma in 2022 while an investigation into his alleged rape of a fellow student was still underway. The incident involving Cameron Lewis occurred in September 2021, and the legal proceedings against Weston have now concluded with a guilty plea to lesser charges.

Details of the 2021 Assault

A grand jury indictment from April 2026 details how Weston, who was 25 at the time, committed sexual battery against Lewis at her off-campus apartment. Court records state that Weston arrived at her residence while intoxicated and subsequently pinned her to the bed, strangled her, and assaulted her. Lewis immediately called 911 to report the attack and was transported to the University Medical Center New Orleans for a rape kit examination.

Also read Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie refuses to rule out USMNT stars following Mauricio Pochettino to Manchester United

During the court proceedings, Lewis testified that she initially refused to identify her attacker to police due to fears of retaliation. Despite her initial hesitation, the evidence gathered was sufficient to trigger a formal university investigation. Tulane University placed Weston on leave in March 2022 as the internal probe began.

Graduation and University Conduct

Internal Tulane University documents reveal that the disciplinary investigation was paused to allow the New Orleans police to conduct their own criminal inquiry. These records noted that Weston was nine credits short of his graduation requirements. He proceeded to complete these outstanding courses at Texas State University and transferred the credits to Tulane, enabling him to graduate before the university concluded its own findings.

Advertisement

In April 2023, Tulane University determined that Weston was responsible for the assault and issued an expulsion sanction. However, because his degree had already been conferred in 2022, he retained the credential. Weston appealed the expulsion, arguing that it would prevent him from pursuing his dream of becoming a lawyer. He claimed that the expulsion would prohibit him from entering the legal profession, which he had invested significant time and money into.

Legal Proceedings and Law School Admission

Tulane University denied Weston's appeal and permanently separated him from the institution. Despite this determination, records show that Weston enrolled at Washington and Lee University Law School in 2024. His legal team stated that he disclosed his expulsion and the sexual assault findings to the law school during his application process.

Weston submitted a two-page disclosure letter to Washington and Lee acknowledging that Tulane had expelled him after finding him guilty of sexual assault. He also informed the school that his accuser planned to file criminal charges. In November 2024, Lewis emailed officials at Washington and Lee, warning that Weston posed a risk to the campus community and providing them with a copy of the investigative findings from Tulane.

Recent Plea and Sentencing

Weston continued his enrollment at the Virginia law school even after being indicted in April 2026 for second-degree rape. Maria Saez Tatman, an associate dean at the school, informed Weston that he could remain enrolled as he was presumed innocent until proven guilty. Police executed a search warrant for his DNA in early 2025, and his DNA matched the samples from Lewis's 2021 rape kit.

Advertisement

Weston was arrested in December 2025 and released on a $10,000 bond. Last week, he accepted a plea agreement, pleading guilty to felony second-degree battery and misdemeanor sexual battery. Sentencing documents indicate he received three years of probation and was not required to register as a sex offender.

The case drew significant attention on a Monday morning when students at Washington and Lee University conducted a walkout protest during a class taught by Dean Melanie Wilson. Protesters held signs with messages such as 'Protect our students, not predators' and called for administrative resignations, highlighting the ongoing tension surrounding the university's handling of the case.