Tatler Reveals the New Generation of British 'It Girls' and Society Swans

Tatler's annual list uncovers the twenty-something women dominating the British social season, from celebrity relatives and aristocrats to entrepreneurs, all wielding significant influence through social media and exclusive event access.

Tatler , the renowned British society magazine, has released its annual list of the most influential young women shaping the contemporary social scene. This select group, often referred to as modern 'ladies-in-waiting' or a new generation of ' It Girls ,' comprises heiresses, aristocrats, entrepreneurs, and social media personalities in their twenties.

They are defining the British social season, gaining exclusive access to the most sought-after events across the country. The list highlights figures like Rina Lipa, sister to global pop star Dua Lipa, and Isabella Weatherby, the Ascot-royal founder of the cult-favorite brand Peachy Den. Also featured are Lady Lola Bute, daughter of the late racing legend Johnny Dumfries, and industry nepotism babies Iris Law and Lila Moss.

This cohort is consolidating its presence in high society through a potent mix of lineage, entrepreneurial drive, and formidable social media clout. Rina Lipa, 25, is instantly recognizable as the younger sister of Dua Lipa, sharing a striking resemblance. Despite a five-year age difference, the siblings share an exceptionally close bond, frequently featured together on social media. Rina has carved out a multifaceted career as a dancer, model, actress, and influencer.

Educated at the prestigious Sylvia Young Theatre School and later at Goldsmiths, University of London, where she earned a degree in drama and theatre arts, she has transitioned from commercials to significant film roles. She is set to appear in Chris Robert Riegel's drama Expectations, based on the Charles Dickens novel, and in an upcoming horror film directed by Gianluca Carella.

Her modeling portfolio includes runway appearances for Giuliano Calza Design Studio at Milan Fashion Week and campaigns for luxury brands like Miu Miu and Versace. With nearly one million Instagram followers, she shares a curated life of travel, fashion, and family. Dua Lipa publicly celebrated Rina's 25th birthday with a heartfelt post, calling her 'my main squeeze, my sister, my best friend.

' In turn, Rina has described her sister as 'my biggest teacher' in British Vogue. Lady Lola Bute, 26, epitomizes the modern aristocrat with her model looks, worldwide circle of friends, and distinctive, playful fashion sense. She is the daughter of the late Johnny Dumfries, the 7th Marquess of Bute, and fashion designer Serena Bute. Her life spans the glamorous hubs of Ibiza and London's celebrity parties.

In September 2025, she and her half-sister Jazzy De Lisser launched Debute, a fashion brand inspired by 1990s and early 2000s London, with a high-profile launch attended by Poppy Delevingne and Lady Mary Charteris. The brand's ethos centers on 'sisterhood and personal style.

' Lola is also famed for her extraordinary birthday celebrations. Her 25th, held at the family's ancestral Mount Stuart House on the Isle of Bute, was a decadent festival-themed day party followed by a lavish dinner and black-tie ball, hosting hundreds of guests including Sienna Miller and Princess Olympia of Greece. Her 26th featured a glitzy double-decker party bus tour through London. Behind this public extravagance lies profound personal tragedy.

Lola, who is sober, lost her boyfriend Kai Schachter to suicide in 2019. Six months later, her best friend IIa Scheckter died of a suspected overdose. She subsequently faced public scrutiny for breaching lockdown rules during the pandemic, and months after that, her father died of cancer.

She continues to honor his memory, marking the fifth anniversary of his death in March with an emotional Instagram post that reads, 'I will stand with you forever. 5 years without my person, my dada,' sharing childhood photos and expressing the enduring pain of her loss





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