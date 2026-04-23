Tavatanakit and Lee Lead at Chevron Championship; Hull Faces Uphill Battle

Patty Tavatanakit and Somi Lee set the pace at the Chevron Championship with impressive five-under rounds, while Charley Hull sits five shots back. Mimi Rhodes is well-positioned after a three-under 69. Live coverage continues on Sky Sports.

The Chevron Championship , the first women's major of 2026, commenced with a compelling first day of competition, showcasing a leaderboard brimming with talent and early surprises.

England's Charley Hull faced a challenging start, finding herself slightly off the pace after carding a level par 72. This performance positioned her in a tie for 26th place, five shots behind the leading contenders.

Meanwhile, fellow Englishwoman Mimi Rhodes enjoyed a more promising opening round, finishing with a three-under 69, placing her just two shots behind the early clubhouse leaders. The tournament is being held with significant anticipation, following Mao Saigo's dramatic playoff victory in 2025, where she overcame four other players to claim the championship title. The competition promises a thrilling week of golf, with live coverage available on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.

The early lead was established by Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit and South Korea's Somi Lee, both delivering exceptional rounds of five-under 67. Tavatanakit's performance was particularly noteworthy, marked by a flawless bogey-free round punctuated by five birdies. Lee also demonstrated impressive form, registering six birdies before a single dropped shot on her final hole. Close behind, China's Yan Liu posted a strong four-under 68, further solidifying the competitive nature of the tournament.

Rhodes' round was characterized by an aggressive start, with two birdies in her first three holes, although a bogey at the fourth temporarily halted her momentum. She recovered impressively, adding three more birdies to reach the turn in 32. A single bogey on the 11th proved to be her only blemish on the back nine, contributing to her overall three-under score. The presence of multiple players near the top of the leaderboard suggests a fiercely contested championship.

Hull's round began steadily with a blemish-free front nine, including a well-placed birdie at the third hole. However, the back nine proved more difficult, as she encountered three bogeys. Despite these setbacks, Hull demonstrated resilience, managing to recover with two birdies in her final three holes, ultimately finishing at level par. Having finished as runner-up in 2016, Hull is undoubtedly motivated to finally secure her first major championship title.

Her return to the tournament is particularly significant, as she missed the cut in Texas during the previous year's event. The Chevron Championship is attracting considerable attention from golf fans worldwide, with many eager to witness whether Tavatanakit or Lee can maintain their early momentum, or if another player will emerge to challenge for the title. Live coverage continues on Sky Sports, offering viewers a comprehensive view of the action as the tournament unfolds.

The second round begins on Friday at 4pm, providing ample opportunity to follow the progress of the leading contenders and witness the drama of this prestigious event





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