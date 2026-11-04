Taxi Driver Claims Wife's Snoring Was Role‑Playing in Swindon Abuse Case

A Swindon court case revealed a taxi driver's claim that his wife's snoring during alleged rape was part of a role‑play scheme. The case involves 56 charges of drugging and abuse and pending trials of five defendants.

A man accused of drugging and sexually abusing his wife in Swindon, Wiltshire, told a court that he interpreted his wife's snoring as part of a role‑playing scenario advertised on the internet.

Case Overview and Key Allegations

Philip Young, 50, has pleaded guilty to 56 criminal charges, including drugging and multiple abuses of his wife Joanne Young over a 13‑year period. He faces a trial with four other men in Winchester Crown Court who are also accused of sexually abusing Mrs Young.

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The case was triggered by an online advert placed by Young on Craigslist, which purported to offer paid sex with a partner who would be shackled, blindfolded, and supposedly compliant. Young's 62‑year‑old husband, Richard Wilkins, a former taxi driver from Toothill, Swindon, claimed he had no knowledge that the woman was drugged or intoxicated.

Wilkins' Claim of Role‑Playing and Consent

Wilkins testified that after receiving the Craigslist advert he approached the bed where Mrs Young was bound and blindfolded. He reported hearing a snoring noise and believed it was part of the encounter as advertised. He said, 'I considered this was still part of the role‑playing scenario that I was acting out.'

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Wilkins argued that if a sleeping person is suddenly confronted by a stranger climbing onto the bed, they would naturally wake up and react. He added, 'If you are asleep and someone climbs on your bed, it's going to wake you up and make you move or something.' He further explained that he did not suspect drug use because he saw no paraphernalia and that neither he nor Mrs Young smelled of alcohol.

He stated that he believed Mrs Young was consenting and, if he had any inkling of non‑consent, he would have contacted the police immediately. Wilkins cited his recent divorce and desire to regain confidence as reasons for his involvement.

Other Participants and Their Statements

Norman Macksoni, 48, from Sharnbrook, Bedfordshire, denied a single count of rape. Connor Sanderson‑Doyle, 32, of Swindon, denied sexual assault by penetration and sexual touching. Mohammed Hassan, 38, also from Swindon, pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual touching of Mrs Young. Dean Hamilton, 47, from Street, Somerset, admitted assault by penetration, two counts of sexual assault, and one rape.

Young's defence team highlighted the complexity of the case, noting that Mrs Young had waived her right to anonymity, allowing the court to hear her testimony about the alleged abuse.

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Implications for Victims and Legal Outcomes

The trial underscores the seriousness of reporting sexual abuse and the potential for long‑term harm when victims are drugged and coerced. The five defendants, including Young, face sentencing following the conclusion of the trial, with the court scheduled to issue verdicts and impose penalties once all evidence is considered.

For residents of Swindon and the surrounding Wiltshire area, the case serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of internet‑based sexual arrangements and the importance of vigilance and legal recourse in protecting vulnerable individuals from exploitation.