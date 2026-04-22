Taxi Driver Jailed for Nine Years in Deliberate Road Rage Attack

Hasan Mohammed, 26, was sentenced after intentionally driving into a family following a minor incident involving a thrown lollipop, leaving a grandfather with life-changing injuries.

A taxi driver, Hasan Mohammed, 26, has been sentenced to nine years in prison following a deliberate and shocking road rage attack in Newcastle. The incident unfolded on September 14th of last year, after a family had finished dining at the Persian Bite restaurant on Brighton Grove.

A member of the family playfully threw a lollipop at Mohammed’s taxi in frustration at his speed as he drove past. Instead of ignoring the minor incident, Mohammed reacted with extreme anger, performing a U-turn and accelerating towards the family, reaching speeds of 33mph in a 30mph zone. He intentionally drove his 1.5-tonne Skoda into the group, including a very young child, causing devastating injuries to a grandfather.

The victim suffered life-altering injuries, including a dislocated and fractured shoulder that required a complete replacement, fractures to his left leg and spine, and internal bleeding. He detailed in a victim impact statement how the incident has profoundly impacted every aspect of his life, rendering him unable to work, perform basic tasks, or even enjoy simple activities with his family.

He expressed the humiliation of relying on his wife for assistance and the heartbreak of being unable to fully participate in his grandchildren’s lives. His daughter described the scene as a ‘nightmare’ and the devastating effect of witnessing her father’s transformation into ‘a shell of himself. ’ Another family member spoke of the constant fear of what could have been, particularly concerning the young child present during the attack.

During the trial, Mohammed claimed he reacted in anger because his taxi, his livelihood, was struck by the lollipop. However, Judge Edward Bindloss dismissed this as a justification, stating the act was a clear case of road rage, not revenge, and that the grandfather had done nothing to provoke the attack. The court heard that Mohammed viewed his taxi as his most prized possession and reacted disproportionately to the minor damage.

He was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, two counts of attempting to cause GBH with intent, and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. In addition to the nine-year prison sentence, Mohammed was banned from driving for twelve and a half years. This case serves as a stark warning about the dangers of road rage and the devastating consequences of impulsive, violent actions





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