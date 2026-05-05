Taxpayer-Funded Project Aims to 'Decolonise' Maths, Science, and Geography Lessons in UK Schools

A £247,268 taxpayer-funded initiative led by Cambridge and Stirling Universities seeks to 'decolonise' maths, science, and geography lessons in UK secondary schools, sparking debate over the use of public funds and the role of race in education.

A controversial new initiative funded by £247,268 of taxpayer money aims to 'decolonise' maths, science, and geography lessons in UK secondary schools. The two-year project, led by researchers from Cambridge and Stirling Universities, seeks to eliminate what they describe as 'scientific and environmental racism' embedded in these subjects.

According to the project's organizers, these disciplines carry 'particular colonial entanglements and legacies,' perpetuating biases, inequalities, and injustice. They argue that it is crucial for teachers to challenge these issues to foster equity, inclusion, and anti-racism in classrooms. The project will culminate in a framework designed to help teachers across the UK implement decolonial practices on a large scale. Critics, however, have dismissed the initiative as 'delusional woke dogma' and a waste of public funds.

The research team has begun recruiting teachers in STEM and geography who are already engaged in 'decolonial and anti-racist work' to participate in interviews and workshops. The study's abstract states that it will create a 'collaborative community of decolonial practitioners' to support educators in integrating these principles into their teaching. The funding comes from the Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC), which operates under UK Research Innovation (UKRI) and has an annual budget of £8 billion.

This project follows similar efforts by universities to decolonise their science curricula by incorporating more ethnic minority theorists. While advocates argue that decolonisation is essential to encourage greater participation among ethnic minority students, recent data reveals that Black and Asian students are already more likely to pursue A-Level and degree-level science subjects than their white peers.

Professor Peter Edwards, emeritus professor of chemistry at Oxford University, criticised the project, stating that public funds should prioritise addressing the educational disadvantage faced by white working-class boys, who consistently underperform in core STEM subjects. He described the decolonisation effort as a misallocation of resources, arguing that this group remains the most failed by the state.

Chris McGovern, chair of the Campaign for Real Education, echoed these concerns, asserting that filtering subjects through a decolonial lens distorts learning and undermines academic integrity. He warned against using the curriculum as a platform for academics' personal views on race, calling it a burden on students. A UKRI spokesperson defended the project, stating that funding decisions are based on research merit and peer review.

The government, meanwhile, emphasised its commitment to a broad and balanced curriculum that prepares young people for work and life, with ongoing efforts to update subject content to reflect a modern and inclusive Britain. Both Cambridge and Stirling Universities declined to comment on the initiative





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Decolonisation Education Reform STEM Taxpayer Funding Academic Integrity

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Murphy Aims for Crucible Glory, Recalls Lucky Pants TaleShaun Murphy prepares for the World Championship final against Wu Yize, reflecting on his 2005 victory and the enduring legend of his nephew's belief in lucky underpants. He discusses his evolution as a player, his innovative tactics, and the significance of joining the exclusive club of multi-world champions.

Read more »

Iran Warns US Against Intervention in Strait of Hormuz as Trump Announces 'Project Freedom'A top Iranian lawmaker has condemned former President Trump’s plan to escort foreign ships through the Strait of Hormuz as a violation of the ceasefire, while the US continues to review Iran’s proposal for ending the conflict. The situation remains tense with ongoing diplomatic efforts and a US naval blockade of Iranian ports.

Read more »

Saltaire's History Unveiled: Archive Project Celebrates World Heritage SiteA volunteer-led archive project in Saltaire, a former mill village and UNESCO World Heritage Site, is making 170 years of its history accessible to the public with £249,000 in lottery funding. The archive details the lives of mill workers, the vision of Titus Salt, and the evolution of the community.

Read more »

Oil Prices Fall as Trump Launches 'Project Freedom' and OPEC Increases OutputOil prices fell as traders reacted to U.S. plans to guide ships through the Strait of Hormuz and a modest OPEC output increase.

Read more »

New group of Reform UK councillors aims to 'exert influence' on boroughThe borough’s political landscape has changed dramatically in recent years

Read more »

Artemis III aims for 'late 2027' for Earth orbit demonstration: SpaceX and Blue Origin will absolutely be ready in time. Definitely

Read more »