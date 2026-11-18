Peter Murrell received nearly £10,000 in legal aid after funding was cut due to his assets. Stephen Kerr criticizes the cost while recovery proceedings loom for the former SNP chief executive.

The Scottish Legal Aid Board paid approximately £9,736 to lawyers representing Peter Murrell even after terminating his legal aid status, according to recent financial disclosures. This payment occurred following Murrell's conviction for embezzling more than £400,000 from the Scottish National Party coffers. The funds covered legal work performed before the withdrawal decision took effect.

Murrell's Legal Aid Costs Rise After Withdrawal

Counsel for the former SNP chief executive received a total of £9,736 from public funds after a new disbursement from the Scottish Legal Aid Board. The estimated total cost for Murrell's legal defense stands at approximately £30,000. Taxpayers previously covered nearly £5,000 for defense counsel fees before the amount increased to the current figure.

Also read DOJ Warns Senator Warren of Legal Consequences Over Trump Probe

The Scottish Legal Aid Board clarified that the additional payment was made for work carried out prior to the formal withdrawal of legal aid. The organization stated that an account had not yet been received from the solicitors involved in the case. They emphasized that individuals are entitled to bill for any work undertaken before legal aid ceased to be available.

Scottish Tories Condemn Public Spending on Fraudster

Stephen Kerr, the Scottish Tory justice spokesman, argued that Peter Murrell should never have received any taxpayers' money to fund his legal defense. He described the situation as an insult to hard-working Scots who struggle to access justice under the current system. Kerr asserted that the SNP has presided over a legal aid framework that fails ordinary people while public money flows to convicted criminals.

Advertisement

Kerr called for ministers to stop making taxpayers foot the bill for what he labeled a disgrace. He highlighted that the legal aid system is failing ordinary citizens while continuing to fund the defense of those who have misappropriated party funds. The Scottish Conservatives maintain that ministers must regain control over how public legal funds are allocated.

Wealth Discovery Triggers Legal Aid Termination

The decision to terminate funding occurred at the end of July after the Scottish Legal Aid Board discovered the scale of Murrell's financial wealth. Murrell, aged 61, and his solicitor were formally informed on July 28 that legal aid was being terminated. Questions about public money use had risen after details of his finances emerged in previous reports.

Investigations revealed Murrell owned a part-share in a villa in Portugal, which sold for between £350,000 and £500,000 six months after his legal aid claim was granted. Proceeds-of-crime proceedings showed he held two pension pots worth approximately £613,000. Additionally, SNP accounts indicated he was still owed £60,000 from a loan he provided to the party in 2021.

Recovery Proceedings Delayed Until December

Peter Murrell is currently serving his five-year and three-month sentence at HMP Dumfries for using stolen money on luxury items. The estranged husband of Nicola Sturgeon used embezzled funds to purchase a £124,000 motor home, high-end kitchenware, and luxury toiletries. The Scottish Legal Aid Board intends to seek recovery of legal aid costs from Murrell for sums paid to both his solicitors and counsel.

Advertisement

Crown lawyers were scheduled to appear at the High Court in Edinburgh on September 14 to attempt to recover the embezzled money. However, the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service confirmed a judge agreed to postpone the hearing until December 7. Murrell's lawyers stated he is capable of repaying the cash he stole from the party.

Ongoing Legal and Financial Implications

Legal applications are processed based on an assessment of salary, bank account balances, and investments. Successful applications may still be reviewed during the lifetime of a case if new financial information surfaces. The Scottish Legal Aid Board noted that proceedings in this case remain live, limiting further public comment on specific financial recovery tactics.

The case highlights the complexities of means-tested financial support and the subsequent reviews when assets are discovered. Murrell's initial application for public purse support was granted in April of the previous year. The delay in recovery proceedings until December 7 provides additional time for the Crown to prepare its financial claims against the former party official.