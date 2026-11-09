Taxpayers Fund Legal Bills for Ex-Premiers Andrews and Allan Amid Royal Commission

Victorian government pays legal costs for Daniel Andrews and Jacinta Allan as a royal commission investigates corruption in the Big Build program ahead of the state election.

Victoria n taxpayers are currently covering the legal representation costs for former state premiers Daniel Andrews and Jacinta Allan as a royal commission investigates alleged misconduct within the $100 billion Big Build infrastructure program. Premier Ben Carroll confirmed this expenditure on Monday morning, stating that public funds are being utilized to support the legal teams for the former leaders in accordance with protocols established during previous royal commission s.

Legal Representation Costs and Precedents

The Victorian government has affirmed that it is standard practice to fund the legal proceedings for former premiers under investigation, ensuring that the inquiry remains robust and independent. Andrews attended the initial hearings with three legal representatives, while Allan is understood to have secured her own separate legal representation. Both former leaders have not been accused of any wrongdoing, yet their legal fees remain a point of public interest and scrutiny.

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When questioned directly about his comfort level with Victorians paying for these legal retainers, Carroll deflected the specific financial criticism. He emphasized his support for maintaining a strong, independent, and robust royal commission as the primary objective, rather than focusing on the individual costs associated with the former leaders' defense.

Premier Perks and Property Controversies

The financial aspect of the legal fees stands in contrast to reports regarding the substantial perks previously awarded to Andrews upon his resignation. A report indicated that Andrews was entitled to a pension of up to $300,000, a private driver for life, and up to $200,000 in annual expenses for travel and office costs.

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Additionally, The Australian newspaper reported in the previous month that Andrews was residing at a Mornington Peninsula property owned by a family that had donated almost $30,000 to the state Labor party prior to the last election. This property arrangement was described as unrelated to the current inquiry but adds complexity to the public perception of former leaders.

Jacinta Allan was also expected to receive a pension exceeding $250,000 per year, mirroring the financial security provided to her predecessor. These entitlements highlight the significant fiscal commitments the state makes to former premiers, separate from the ongoing legal expenses being debated now.

Big Build Inquiries and Union Collapses

The royal commission is examining widespread allegations of corruption and criminal influence across Victoria's construction industry, with a particular focus on major government-funded infrastructure projects. The Big Build, which includes over $100 billion in roads, rail lines, stations, and tunnels, has been a centerpiece of the administrations led by Andrews, Allan, and Carroll.

Major construction sites have become the subject of explosive allegations involving organized crime figures, outlaw motorcycle gang associates, and unlawful conduct. These claims first emerged in 2024, with reports that bikies and criminals acting as Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU) delegates were paid hundreds of thousands of dollars on taxpayer-funded projects.

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These revelations prompted the federal government to place parts of the CFMEU into administration in August 2024. Administrators subsequently commissioned Geoffrey Watson SC to investigate the union's Victorian operations. Watson concluded that the Victorian branch of the CFMEU had collapsed into a squalid mess, suggesting that taxpayers may have lost as much as $15 billion due to infiltration by organized crime.

Political Fallout Ahead of Election

This royal commission arrives at a politically fraught time for the Labor party, just weeks before the Victorian state election on November 28. The inquiry was launched by Ben Carroll after he took over the party leadership in July, marking his first official act in office. This decision was notable given that Jacinta Allan had consistently opposed an inquiry into the Big Build during her tenure as premier.

Recent polling indicates a significant decline in support for Labor. A DemosAU poll released on Monday showed Labor's primary vote plunging seven points to 18 percent, placing the party in third behind the Coalition at 33 percent and One Nation at 21 percent. The Greens also lifted their support to 17 percent.

On a two-party-preferred basis, Opposition Leader Jess Wilson's Coalition leads Labor 56 to 44 percent, representing an 11-point swing against Labor compared to the 2022 election result. Wilson is ahead as preferred Premier at 36 percent, with Carroll behind her at 28 percent. One Nation Victoria leader Warren Pickering sits in third at 19 percent for the same position.