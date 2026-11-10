Taylah Farrugia Pleads Guilty to St Kilda Pier Assault

Taylah Farrugia pleaded guilty to affray and assault following the brutal group attack on a Norwegian tourist at St Kilda pier. The incident involved multiple perpetrators and significant injuries to the victim.

Taylah Farrugia has pleaded guilty to affray and two counts of assault for her role in a violent group attack on a Norwegian tourist at St Kilda pier. The Melbourne Magistrates Court heard that Farrugia, who was nineteen years old at the time of the incident, participated in the assault alongside three male accomplices on December 18 last year.

Mechanism of the St Kilda Assault

The court was shown CCTV footage depicting the tourist fleeing along the pier while being chased by a mob of angry beachgoers. The conflict began when the group accused the victim of photographing women and children sunbathing, although he maintained he was capturing images of the Melbourne CBD skyline. When he attempted to walk away, two males followed and assaulted him, with one later dealt with in the Children's Court receiving a six-month probation order without conviction.

Also read Giovanna Fletcher opens up on emotional guilt, secret of her 23-year romance and life with three boys

As tensions escalated, an attacker accused the man of taking another photo of a girl and began yelling. Fearing further violence, the tourist ran, but Farrugia struck him on the back of the head multiple times. A male offender kicked the victim, while another attacker tackled him to the ground. The group surrounded the man as he lay defenseless, and a female bystander intervened but was unable to stop Farrugia and another attacker from punching him repeatedly while he was on the ground.

Victim Experience and Bystander Accounts

The victim described being spat on by Farrugia and having his head grabbed by males who delivered multiple knee strikes to his face in broad daylight. A witness intervened and negotiated with the group to recover the tourist's phone, which he retrieved and tried to show them were innocent photos of the city skyline. However, the attackers were not interested in the explanation and continued their assault. The victim eventually got to his feet and fled, only to be tackled again by a male co-accused who jumped onto his back.

Advertisement

The group took the tourist's phone and one of his shoes, throwing both into the ocean. One attacker filmed the assault and posted it on social media with the caption 'Pedo got jumped lat.' A small crowd eventually came to the victim's aid while the four attackers fled down the pier moments before police arrived to set up a crime scene. The victim was transported to the hospital to receive treatment for multiple fractures and severe facial injuries.

Police Investigation and Arrests

Police tracked down Farrugia and her accomplices through social media evidence and a major public appeal for information. One attacker surrendered to police on December 24 and identified Farrugia and another male co-accused. Investigators matched Farrugia's tattoos using social media videos from the incident and found incriminating messages about the attack on her phone. On January 1, police arrested Farrugia and a co-accused at their home, where officers discovered the red bikini Farrugia had worn during the assaults.

Court Proceedings and Sentencing Outlook

Two men are yet to face Melbourne Magistrates' Court over the incident involving the Norwegian tourist. Farrugia, who changed into a grey Air Jordan tracksuit during the court's lunch break, is currently unemployed and has sought a deferred sentencing application. However, Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz rejected the request, stating that the offending was too serious for deferral.

The victim, who left Australia on January 4, told police the incident made him very scared and stressed due to the loss of travel documents on his iPhone. Through her lawyer, Farrugia stated she genuinely believed the victim was taking photos of children but deeply regrets her involvement in the mob. The court heard that Farrugia attempted to shield her identity before clashing with a photographer and yawning as the disturbing footage of the attack was played.