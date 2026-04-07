Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen in Court: Legal Battle Over Protective Order Amidst Domestic Violence Accusations

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul is embroiled in a legal battle with ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen over a protective order, with both sides making accusations of domestic violence and the court focusing on the well-being of their children.

Taylor Frankie Paul faced legal proceedings on Tuesday as a court battle unfolded over a protective order initiated by her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen . The core of the case revolves around allegations of domestic violence and seeks to determine the level of protection required for both parties and the children involved. The situation is complicated by prior legal actions, ongoing investigations, and conflicting accounts of events that have occurred throughout their relationship.

The judge referenced a 2023 domestic violence incident and was particularly concerned about the potential impact of the conflict on the children, specifically referencing an incident captured on video. The judge questioned the level of control and volatility displayed by Paul in the past, including an incident where a chair was thrown during a heated argument with Mortensen while their daughter was present. These factors are considered by the court when deciding on the terms of the protective order. The judge expressed concern about her volatility and ability to control herself, emphasizing the need to protect the well-being of the child involved. \The proceedings revealed a history of escalating conflict between Paul and Mortensen, with multiple alleged incidents of domestic violence. The court heard testimony from both sides and reviewed evidence, including a video recording of a past altercation. The focus shifted to incidents, including a 2023 domestic violence incident that resulted in Paul's arrest. This incident gained renewed attention with the surfacing of video footage just before her now-cancelled Bachelorette season. Further investigation was initiated in February of this year when new allegations emerged regarding Paul attacking Mortensen, followed by a third police investigation launched in March after Mortensen reported another alleged incident from 2024. Hours before Tuesday's hearing, Paul herself filed for a protective order against Mortensen. In this order, Paul accused Mortensen of a ‘pattern of abusive conduct and coercive control’ throughout their relationship. The filing detailed four distinct incidents where Paul claimed to have been subjected to domestic abuse, including allegations of ‘assault, harassment, and stalking.’ A particularly concerning incident, described in the filing, happened in the early hours of February 23, 2026, where Paul alleges Mortensen drove her in his car against her will. The filing also included allegations of physical assault, with Paul claiming Mortensen slammed her head against the dashboard of his truck and struck her knee and elbow during an argument, causing her immediate and intense pain. Photos were submitted to support these claims.\Following an hour-long hearing, the judge issued a ruling regarding the temporary custody arrangement of Paul and Mortensen's son, Ever. The court determined that Paul would be granted up to eight hours of supervised visitation per week with Ever, which can be divided into two or three-hour increments. This temporary arrangement will remain in effect for three weeks and two days, with the next court hearing scheduled for April 30. The case involves complex issues of domestic violence, child custody, and allegations of abuse. The court is tasked with balancing the need to protect all parties involved, including the children, while ensuring fairness and due process for both Paul and Mortensen. The ongoing investigation and the accumulation of evidence from various incidents are expected to play a crucial role in determining the final outcome of the protective order and any related legal proceedings. Further developments in the case will depend on the final outcome of the protective order. The case continues with the upcoming hearing, which will determine further custody arrangements and outcomes of the protective order. The details of the incidents and the allegations will be further analyzed and the courts will decide what is best for the involved parties





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Taylor Frankie Paul Dakota Mortensen Protective Order Domestic Violence Child Custody Legal Battle Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bachelorette Season Canceled After Star Taylor Frankie Paul's Alleged Assault Video SurfacesTaylor Frankie Paul's dream of becoming the next Bachelorette was cut short after a leaked video surfaced, allegedly showing her assaulting her ex-partner. The incident led to the cancellation of the season, raising questions about the network's casting choices and the show's future.

Read more »

Bachelorette Season Canceled After Leaked Video Surfaces, Revealing Shocking Incident Involving Star Taylor Frankie PaulThe upcoming season of The Bachelorette was abruptly canceled just days before its premiere after a video surfaced allegedly showing star Taylor Frankie Paul assaulting her ex-partner. The scandal, which has caused outrage among fans, has raised questions about the network's casting decisions and the potential cost to Disney. The incident, the details of which have come to light, involved alleged domestic violence and child endangerment.

Read more »

Taylor Frankie Paul Detaches from Mormon Church Amid Domestic Violence Scandal FalloutFormer Bachelorette contestant Taylor Frankie Paul announced her detachment from the Mormon church following a domestic violence scandal that led to the cancellation of her show. She cited personal beliefs and experiences, emphasizing her belief in Christ and God. The announcement follows the surfacing of a domestic dispute video from 2023 involving Paul and her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, and the subsequent legal proceedings.

Read more »

Taylor Frankie Paul Detaches from Mormon Church Following Domestic Violence ScandalReality star Taylor Frankie Paul announces her detachment from the Mormon church after a domestic violence incident led to the cancellation of her Bachelorette season. Paul, who was raised Mormon, stated she will always have love and respect for the church but is making personal changes based on her beliefs and experiences.

Read more »

Taylor Frankie Paul Files Protective Order Against Ex Dakota Mortensen Amid Domestic Assault ClaimsTaylor Frankie Paul has filed a protective order against her ex-partner Dakota Mortensen, citing a pattern of abusive conduct and coercive control. The filing includes claims of physical violence, alleged screenshots of text messages, and pictures of bruises. This action follows Mortensen's earlier filing for a protective order against Paul, and involves alleged incidents dating back to February 2026. Paul has also requested protection for their son, Ever.

Read more »

Taylor Frankie Paul Files Protective Order Against Ex Dakota Mortensen Amidst Domestic Violence ClaimsTaylor Frankie Paul has filed for a protective order against Dakota Mortensen, her ex-partner, citing alleged domestic abuse and coercive control. This action follows a previous protective order filed by Mortensen against Paul, escalating the ongoing legal battle. The filing includes allegations of violent incidents supported by evidence of textual messages and images of injuries. The dispute involves prior events and also includes the request to protect their two-year-old son.

Read more »