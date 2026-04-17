Taylor Frankie Paul and Ex Dakota Mortensen Accusations Surface Amid Domestic Dispute

Disturbing 911 call and bloody images reveal a chaotic domestic dispute between reality star Taylor Frankie Paul and her ex-partner Dakota Mortensen, though neither will face charges.

New details have emerged regarding a tumultuous domestic dispute involving Taylor Frankie Paul , a prominent figure from Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, and her former partner, Dakota Mortensen . The incident, which reportedly occurred on February 22nd, has been illuminated by a disturbing 911 call recording and graphic images of injuries sustained by both parties. Paul, 31, is alleged to have attacked Mortensen, 33, at her residence.

This event unfolded on the same day that both individuals had previously filed domestic violence allegations against each other in February. However, it was announced on Tuesday that neither Paul nor Mortensen would face criminal charges. The 911 call, obtained by TMZ, captures a heated exchange between Paul and Mortensen, with the distressed cries of their two-year-old son, Ever, audible in the background. Mortensen initiated the call, expressing concern for his son who was reportedly in distress, having thrown up and not feeling well. During the call, Mortensen initially downplayed the need for assistance, stating his son was okay and he intended to seek medical attention independently. The dispatcher inquired about the child's crying, which Mortensen confirmed was his son being sick. Despite the offer of medical assistance from the dispatcher, Mortensen declined, stating he would handle it himself. In addition to their shared son Ever, Paul is also mother to eight-year-old daughter Indy and five-year-old son Ocean from her previous marriage to Tate Paul, from whom she divorced in 2022. The day after the initial 911 call, on February 23rd, another call was placed by an individual identified as Cru Ethan. This second caller alleged a pattern of ongoing domestic abuse involving his friend, believed to be Mortensen. Cru Ethan claimed that his friend had sustained visible injuries, including scratches on his neck, and reported property damage such as a broken car mirror and a damaged screen. He also asserted that there was evidence, including photographic and video documentation, that demonstrated repeated abuse, and even alleged footage of Paul striking her children with a bar stool and assaulting Mortensen. Cru Ethan expressed significant concern for Mortensen's mental well-being and the home environment, where three children were reportedly present. Photos submitted to the Draper City Police Department corroborate the accounts of physical altercations, showing Mortensen with a bloody nose, facial scratches, and bruises on his arm and leg. Paul also presented with visible injuries, including bruises on her forehead, back, and arm, notably a bruised elbow. However, a police report indicated that the severity of the neck scratches documented in the photographs was inconsistent with those observed by officers at the scene. Despite the concerning allegations and photographic evidence, the District Attorney's office has decided not to press charges against either individual





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