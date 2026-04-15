Taylor Frankie Paul Avoids Domestic Violence Charges: A Legal Victory Amidst Scandal

Former Bachelorette contestant Taylor Frankie Paul avoids domestic violence charges after the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office declines to file charges. This decision follows allegations of domestic violence involving her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, and the cancellation of her Bachelorette season.

Taylor Frankie Paul , the former Bachelorette contestant, has been spared domestic violence charges, marking a significant legal win for her. The Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office announced its decision after reviewing evidence submitted by the Draper Police Department and West Jordan Police Department, as stated by District Attorney Slim Gill. This outcome brings a measure of relief to Paul, whose future had been uncertain following an alleged February incident involving her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen . Mortensen had previously accused Paul of assault, including allegations of choking and physical violence. The Daily Mail sought comment from Paul's representatives but had not received a response at the time of this report. This decision comes after a turbulent period for Paul, marked by the cancellation of her Bachelorette season by ABC, driven by the surfacing of previous incidents. In March, ABC made the decision to remove Paul from the show before it even aired, reflecting the gravity of the allegations and the network's concerns.

The earlier 2023 incident, also involving Mortensen, had already put Paul under scrutiny, leading to her pleading guilty in abeyance to aggravated assault in August 2023. As part of this agreement, several other charges against her were dismissed with prejudice, ensuring they could not be revived in the future. The recent decision by the District Attorney’s Office provides some respite, with Rich Ferguson, the Draper, Utah police chief, previously stating the case's fate rested with the district attorney. Paul has also addressed the ongoing scandal publicly, sharing a tearful selfie and expressing gratitude for the support she has received, highlighting gifts that have offered comfort during this difficult period.

Paul appears to be leaning on her faith for support, as evidenced by a photo of Jesus Christ and a book she is reading for guidance. She sought a temporary protective order against Mortensen, citing a pattern of abusive conduct and coercive control during their relationship, including alleged instances of violence supported by text messages and images of injuries. Simultaneously, Mortensen was also granted a temporary restraining order against Paul due to his perception of her posing an immediate threat to his safety. The public nature of the legal battle and the mutual accusations of violence between Paul and Mortensen continue to unfold. The legal proceedings continue with mutual protective orders and the ongoing investigation into the incidents. The star of the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is also reported to be working with therapists and is receiving support from family and friends.





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