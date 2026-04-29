Taylor Frankie Paul Reportedly Dating Bachelorette Winner After Domestic Violence Controversy

Secret Live Of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul is reportedly 'seeing' Doug Mason, the rumored winner of her canceled Bachelorette season, amid ongoing legal issues and public scrutiny following a domestic violence incident.

Taylor Frankie Paul , known for her role on Secret Live Of Mormon Wives , appears to be exploring a new romantic connection with Doug Mason , who was anticipated to be the winner of her now-canceled season of The Bachelorette .

Sources close to the situation have revealed that the pair are 'seeing' each other and 'trying to make it work' despite the recent challenges Paul has faced. This development comes after a tumultuous period for the 31-year-old reality star, marked by controversies surrounding domestic violence allegations and the subsequent cancellation of her Bachelorette season. The cancellation stemmed from the release of a disturbing 2023 video showing Paul physically attacking her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, while their minor daughter was present.

The footage, published by TMZ, prompted ABC to swiftly halt the premiere of her season, citing a commitment to supporting the family involved. Mason, a 28-year-old California native with a background in surfing and lifeguarding, publicly expressed support for Paul following the cancellation, sending her 'prayers' and acknowledging the loss of her 'moment.

' Paul reciprocated this compassion, describing Mason as 'sweet' in response to his Instagram Story post. ABC’s initial bio of Mason highlighted his passion for helping others and his desire for a close-knit family. Beyond the budding romance, Paul continues to navigate the legal aftermath of the 2023 incident. She pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in August 2023, with four other charges dropped as part of a plea deal.

She is currently on probation, scheduled to conclude in August 2026. Body camera footage from her arrest revealed Mortensen’s plea to police to arrest him instead of Paul, expressing concern for her well-being and a desire for her to receive help. The situation underscores a complex history between the two, with Mortensen alleging a pattern of abuse.

Despite these ongoing legal and personal challenges, Taylor Frankie Paul’s reported connection with Doug Mason suggests a willingness to move forward and seek happiness





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