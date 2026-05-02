Taylor Frankie Paul Reveals Miscarriages Before Domestic Violence Incident in Custody Battle

During a custody hearing, disgraced Bachelorette star Taylor Frankie Paul's attorney revealed she suffered two miscarriages prior to a February domestic violence incident involving her ex, Dakota Mortensen. Both parties were granted protective orders after the judge determined violence occurred on both sides.

The ongoing legal battle between former Bachelorette star Taylor Frankie Paul and her ex-partner Dakota Mortensen took a significant turn during a recent custody hearing in Salt Lake City.

Paul's attorney revealed in court that she had experienced two miscarriages in the months leading up to a February incident involving alleged domestic violence. This previously undisclosed information was presented as context for Paul's emotional state during the tumultuous period in their relationship. The hearing centered around the custody of their two-year-old son, Ever, and competing protective orders filed by both parties.

District Commissioner Russell Minas ultimately determined that both Paul and Mortensen had engaged in violent behavior, granting protective orders to each of them. These orders mandate that they maintain a distance of at least 100 feet from one another and refrain from direct contact, except for court-ordered hearings and mediation sessions. Parenting time for Paul will be supervised, contingent upon approval from a court-appointed guardian ad litem who will assess both her and the supervisors.

The revelations regarding the miscarriages were made by Paul's attorney, Eric M. Swinyard, who emphasized the difficult circumstances surrounding the couple's relationship. He stated that the miscarriages occurred before the February confrontation, which escalated over two days. Swinyard also highlighted Paul's willingness to acknowledge her own shortcomings in court, contrasting this with what he described as a less candid presentation from Mortensen. He further noted that evidence from law enforcement supported Paul's account.

The court documents, obtained by the Daily Mail, confirm that Commissioner Minas acknowledged 'violence both ways' between the two individuals. The protective orders represent a temporary measure aimed at ensuring the safety of both Paul and Mortensen, while the custody dispute continues to unfold. Both parties are now legally restricted in their interactions, and any communication must occur through designated channels or during officially sanctioned events.

The situation underscores the complexities often present in domestic disputes, particularly when children are involved. The case has garnered significant media attention, especially given Paul's prior appearance on The Bachelorette. ABC ultimately decided not to air her season after videos surfaced showing Paul throwing metal chairs at Mortensen during a previous altercation. This decision further complicated the situation and contributed to the public scrutiny surrounding the couple.

Paul's attorney expressed her client's gratitude for the support she has received and her commitment to cooperating with the court to resolve the custody matter. He also stated that Paul identifies with other survivors of domestic hardship and is willing to share her story. Representatives for Mortensen have been contacted for comment, but have not yet responded.

The next steps in the legal process will likely involve further hearings, mediation sessions, and potentially a trial to determine the long-term custody arrangement for Ever. The focus will remain on ensuring the child's well-being and creating a safe environment for all involved. The case serves as a stark reminder of the devastating impact of domestic violence and the importance of seeking help and support





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Taylor Frankie Paul Dakota Mortensen Domestic Violence Custody Battle Miscarriage

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