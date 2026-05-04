Taylor Frankie Paul's Potential Return to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Discussed Amidst Custody Battle and Whitney Leavitt's Exit

Producers are hopeful Taylor Frankie Paul will rejoin The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives following a positive court appearance and focus on her health, while Whitney Leavitt departs to pursue a film career.

Producers of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives are expressing optimism about the potential return of Taylor Frankie Paul to the reality television franchise. This comes after a tumultuous period for Paul, which included the cancellation of her season of The Bachelorette due to controversies surrounding domestic violence allegations.

Jeff Jenkins, a producer on the show, revealed he recently spoke with Paul for 90 minutes and found her to be in a positive and stable state of mind. Jenkins emphasized that Paul's health, both physical and mental, is the primary concern before any decisions regarding her re-entry into the show are made. He stated that if she is deemed healthy, discussions about her involvement will commence.

Simultaneously, another cast member, Whitney Leavitt, has announced her departure from the series to pursue a career in film, specifically a movie project titled All for Love, following a successful run in the Broadway musical Chicago. The possibility of Paul's return gained traction after a favorable outcome in her recent custody proceedings with ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen. A court granted her supervised visitation rights with their two-year-old son, Ever, and issued protective orders keeping Mortensen away from Paul.

Her attorney, Eric M. Swinyard, highlighted Paul's honesty and acceptance of responsibility during the court hearing, contrasting it with the presentation of her ex-partner. Swinyard also noted Paul's solidarity with other survivors of domestic hardship and her gratitude for the support she has received. The cancellation of Paul's Bachelorette season occurred after a video surfaced showing her attacking Mortensen in the presence of their minor daughter.

ABC swiftly decided to halt the season's premiere, citing a focus on supporting the family involved. Paul is a mother to three children from previous relationships. Leavitt's decision to leave the show is driven by her burgeoning acting career, having recently starred as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway. Her representative confirmed her exit to Deadline, emphasizing her focus on the upcoming film project.

While it remains unclear if Leavitt will appear in the fifth season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, her departure marks another shift in the show's cast dynamics. The situation surrounding Paul's potential return is contingent on her continued well-being and the resolution of legal matters. The producers appear willing to welcome her back if she demonstrates sustained stability and health.

The unfolding events highlight the complexities of navigating personal struggles within the public eye and the impact of such events on reality television programming. The show continues to evolve as cast members pursue different paths and producers navigate sensitive situations with a focus on the well-being of those involved





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Taylor Frankie Paul The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives Whitney Leavitt The Bachelorette Domestic Violence

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