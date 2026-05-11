Taylor Frankie Paul Slams Former Friend Mikayla Matthews Amid Personal Crisis

Reality star Taylor Frankie Paul expresses her anger toward former costar Mikayla Matthews for lack of support during domestic violence battles and custody disputes.

Reality television personality Taylor Frankie Paul has recently ignited a public firestorm on social media, directing a scathing critique toward a former confidante during a Mother's Day post.

The Colorado-born star, who gained notoriety through her appearances on the Hulu series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, expressed profound disappointment and anger toward someone she describes as a fake friend. This individual is widely believed to be Mikayla Matthews, a former costar who has attempted to distance herself from Paul's tumultuous personal life.

The conflict comes at a particularly fragile time for Paul, whose professional trajectory suffered a significant blow when her planned season of ABC's The Bachelorette was canceled. This cancellation followed the emergence of disturbing footage showing domestic violence controversies, leaving Paul in a position of public scrutiny and personal distress. In an emotionally charged Instagram rant, Paul detailed her feelings of betrayal, claiming that her former friend chose to implement boundaries rather than offer support during her darkest hours.

Paul questioned the morality of someone who witnessed her struggles yet remained silent, suggesting that the lack of empathy was deafening. The reality star posed a series of harrowing questions to her critic, asking if they had ever experienced physical abuse during pregnancy or immediately following childbirth. She touched upon the trauma of losing two babies and the psychological toll of facing legal consequences for breaking under the pressure of years of abuse.

Paul's words painted a picture of a woman feeling isolated and judged by those who once claimed to be close to her, specifically targeting Matthews for her perceived coldness and refusal to acknowledge the full extent of the violence Paul allegedly endured. Further escalating the tension, Paul insinuated that Matthews was more preoccupied with the financial rewards of their reality show contract with Hulu than with the actual well-being of Paul's family.

She accused her former peer of hiding behind a facade of concern for children while neglecting the genuine emotional needs of a friend in crisis. Paul emphasized that she has consistently prioritized her children—daughter Indy, son Ocean, and son Ever—often sacrificing social opportunities and professional events to ensure their stability.

She described her current state as spiraling, admitting that the pressure of being called out publicly while being denied the ability to respond effectively has pushed her to a breaking point. Despite the chaos, Paul expressed gratitude for the few individuals who have remained loyal and helpful during this period of instability. The backdrop of this public dispute is a complex legal battle involving Paul and her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen.

Recent court documents indicate that Paul has made some progress in regaining access to her youngest child, Ever, having been granted supervised visitation for up to eight hours. Her legal representation has highlighted that the court has issued protective orders to ensure that Mortensen maintains a significant distance from her, marking a critical step in her quest for safety and stability.

This legal victory stands in stark contrast to the emotional warfare playing out on Instagram, where the lines between friendship, professional networking, and personal trauma have become blurred. As Paul continues to navigate the aftermath of domestic assault allegations and the collapse of her Bachelorette dreams, her public fallout with Matthews serves as a cautionary tale about the volatile intersection of reality fame and personal crisis





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Taylor Frankie Paul Mikayla Matthews The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives Celebrity Drama Domestic Violence Recovery

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