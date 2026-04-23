Taylor Frankie Paul Steps Back from Social Media Amid Domestic Violence Controversy

Reality star Taylor Frankie Paul has deleted her social media accounts following ongoing domestic violence allegations and the cancellation of her Bachelorette season. Her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, has also stepped away from the public eye to focus on their son. Legal proceedings have concluded with no charges filed against Paul, but the fallout continues to impact both their lives and the production of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Taylor Frankie Paul , known for her appearances on reality television, has significantly reduced her presence on social media platforms, deleting content from both her TikTok and Instagram accounts.

This move follows a period of intense public scrutiny stemming from domestic violence allegations and legal proceedings involving her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen. The controversies ultimately led to the cancellation of her planned season of The Bachelorette by ABC, just days before its scheduled premiere. Paul had previously disclosed her diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in 2024, suggesting the recent pressures and publicity have exacerbated her condition.

She alluded to past legal issues, including a 2023 arrest for aggravated assault, with released footage depicting a physical altercation with Mortensen while their young daughter was present. Mortensen has also addressed the situation publicly, announcing his own retreat from the spotlight to prioritize the well-being of their son, Ever. He expressed regret for not ending a 'difficult cycle' sooner and acknowledged his own accountability for mistakes made during the tumultuous period.

While acknowledging his imperfections and offering apologies for the hurt caused, Mortensen also contested the public portrayal of events, stating it did not fully represent the context or the impact on him and his son. He emphasized his commitment to creating a stable and healthy environment for Ever, marking a shift in focus towards family and personal growth.

The situation has been marked by reciprocal accusations of violence and the issuance of temporary protective orders against each other, with a hearing scheduled to determine if these orders will become permanent. Despite the ongoing turmoil, Paul recently achieved a legal victory with the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office declining to file domestic violence charges against her following investigations by the Draper and West Jordan Police Departments.

This decision came after Mortensen’s claims that Paul had choked, hit, and pushed him into a window during an alleged incident in February. The fallout from these events has also impacted the production of Season 5 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which has been temporarily paused. Paul’s recent sharing of a tearful selfie offered a glimpse into her emotional state amidst the scandal, highlighting the personal toll of the public drama.

The entire situation underscores the complexities of domestic disputes, the impact of public scrutiny on individuals involved, and the challenges of navigating legal and personal healing processes





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