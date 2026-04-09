Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle Break Up After Six Years, Source Confirms

Tennis star Taylor Fritz and influencer Morgan Riddle have reportedly ended their relationship after six years. Conflicting work schedules and Riddle's rising career in fashion and social media are believed to have contributed to the split. The couple's break up has been confirmed by a source, following months of speculation.

The tennis world's once 'It' couple, Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle , have reportedly ended their relationship after six years, according to an exclusive source speaking to the Daily Mail. This news comes as a surprise to many fans who had admired their relationship. The source revealed that Riddle has relocated to New York City, solidifying the split and marking a new chapter for both individuals.

The breakup, which has been kept relatively private, is believed to have occurred a few months ago, with conflicting work schedules and Riddle's burgeoning career as a social media influencer and fashion icon playing a significant role in the decision. \Speculation about their relationship status had been ongoing, particularly as Riddle and Fritz continued to follow each other on Instagram, adding to the intrigue. Riddle even responded to a post playfully, suggesting that she was unaware of the breakup rumors, but the Daily Mail's source confirmed the split, noting that the exes remain friendly, with Riddle attending Fritz's matches in the Indian Wells Open and Miami Open earlier this year, and the Australian Open in January. The source explained that Riddle's move to New York City, where she is pursuing her career in fashion and social media, was a key factor in the separation. She is focusing on her career and has been living her best life in New York. Rumors of their separation began circulating online last month, with fans noticing the removal of tennis-related content from Riddle's Instagram profile. This, coupled with Riddle's increasing focus on her business, The 400 Club, which connects sports brands with female fans, and her attendance at New York Fashion Week, further fueled the speculation. The source also mentioned that Riddle's career had begun taking off and that she did not want to be known as 'the tennis girl'. \Riddle, who is known for her stylish courtside outfits and has been praised by fashion publications for her impact on tennis fashion, is forging her own path in the fashion world. The couple's relationship began in early 2020 after Fritz messaged Riddle on Raya. Prior to dating Fritz, Riddle graduated from Wagner College with a degree in English language and literature and worked as a media director at a beanie brand. Fritz, who was previously married, is now focusing on his tennis career. The couple's split marks the end of a high-profile romance within the tennis community, with both individuals now navigating new paths in their respective careers and personal lives. The split was also reported by Craig Shapiro, the host of the Craig Shapiro Tennis Podcast, on X, confirming the information





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