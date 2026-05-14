Taylor Fritz's Instagram Post After Split From Morgan Riddle

Taylor Fritz has posted several pictures of his hulking physique on Instagram just weeks after splitting from influencer Morgan Riddle. The big-hitting American seems to have already moved on from what was one of the most high-profile relationships in the sport and was all smiles in the photos he posted on Wednesday. Fritz's post included eight pictures and he was shirtless in four of them, which were all workout pictures. Several of the pictures were also of him practicing on the court. 'Just been working,' the 28-year-old wrote in a caption. It comes after the American had to withdraw from the Monte-Carlo Masters event due to injury, meaning he's had limited action on clay before the French Open starts next week. Riddle was a constant presence in Fritz's box during his matches and she would have undoubtedly been in his corner for the grand slam in Paris if they were still together. View this post on Instagram Riddle confirmed her split from Fritz after posting a picture of herself wearing a T-shirt which read: 'World's best ex-girlfriend'.

Taylor Fritz has posted several pictures of his hulking physique on Instagram just weeks after splitting from influencer Morgan Riddle . The big-hitting American seems to have already moved on from what was one of the most high-profile relationships in the sport and was all smiles in the photos he posted on Wednesday.

Fritz's post included eight pictures and he was shirtless in four of them, which were all workout pictures. Several of the pictures were also of him practicing on the court.

'Just been working,' the 28-year-old wrote in a caption. It comes after the American had to withdraw from the Monte-Carlo Masters event due to injury, meaning he's had limited action on clay before the French Open starts next week. Riddle was a constant presence in Fritz's box during his matches and she would have undoubtedly been in his corner for the grand slam in Paris if they were still together.

View this post on Instagram Riddle confirmed her split from Fritz after posting a picture of herself wearing a T-shirt which read: 'World's best ex-girlfriend'





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Taylor Fritz Instagram Split Morgan Riddle Relationship ATP Tour WAG Social Media Influencer Fashion Icon Conflicting Work Schedules Rising Star Power

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