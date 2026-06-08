Taylor Lautner and Pregnant Wife Tay Reveal Baby's Gender in Sweet Video

Taylor Lautner and his pregnant wife Tay revealed the gender of their baby in a sweet video shared online. The expectant couple got cozy at home for the special moment, and the baby's gender was unveiled via an online portal.

Taylor Lautner and his pregnant wife Tay revealed the gender of their baby in a sweet video shared online. The expectant couple, who tied the knot in November 2022, got cozy at home for the special moment.

Tay was clad in striped green and white pajamas while Taylor wore a coordinating green T-shirt and lounge shorts. The baby's gender was unveiled via an online portal that the couple logged into on their laptop. The couple received many congratulatory comments, including one from internet personality Susie Evans, who wrote, 'I'm so so happy for you guys. My eyes were wet and my mouth was grinning that whole video.

You two are going to be amazing parents. Love you both.

' Content creator Bridget Bahl added, 'This made me so emotional. I could feel it in my stomach. It's just so so so sweet. congratulations mom and dad, a princess is coming.

' It comes two months after the husband and wife announced their baby news by sharing photos of them holding a sonogram. Their Instagram caption teased, 'What's better than two Taylor Lautners?

' Fans and celebrities alike jumped to the comment section to offer their congratulations, including some of Taylor's former Twilight castmates. Nikki Reed said, 'Oh my goodness ❤️ heart bursting. I love you guys. I can't wait to watch your journey as parents unfold…' Kellan Lutz wrote, 'Congrats brother!

It's the best,' while Mackenzie Foy - who played Renesmee - echoed, 'Congratulations ✨.

' Call her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper, who is also pregnant, shared, 'SO HAPPY FOR YOU BOTH!!!!! ' And Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jessi Draper added, 'I'm so happy!!!!! ' Ahead of their baby's birth this past Mother's Day, Taylor took the opportunity to give his wife a special shoutout. He shared more photos from their pregnancy announcement photo shoot on Instagram and added a heartfelt caption.

'Happy Mother's Day to all the unbelievable ones out there. None of us would be here and be who we are today without you.

'You are the real heroes. Also can't wait to celebrate this one every single day from here forward @taylautner,' the entertainer wrote. And his wife gushed in the comments, 'Thanks for making me a mom.

' Taylor was introduced to Tay through his sister Makena, and the couple made their relationship Instagram official in 2018. The lovebirds announced their engagement in November 2021.

'I got tons of flowers and candles and a sign,' Taylor recalled to Access Hollywood in January 2022. 'So when she came home at the end of the day, after a long day of work, she walked into that. It was a lovely surprise.





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