Taylor Momsen Hospitalized After Venomous Spider Bite During Mexico Tour

The Pretty Reckless singer, Taylor Momsen, sought hospital treatment after a venomous spider bite on her leg while on tour in Mexico. She shared her experience on Instagram, updating fans about her overnight stay and treatment before continuing with her performances.

Taylor Momsen , the 32-year-old actress-turned-rockstar, has shared an update with her 2.4 million Instagram followers regarding a recent health scare. While on tour in Mexico with her band, The Pretty Reckless , opening for AC/DC 's Power Up tour, Momsen was bitten by a venomous spider.

The incident required an overnight stay in the hospital on Wednesday. She initially alerted fans on Tuesday evening by posting a photo of her visibly inflamed leg, accompanied by the caption, Hospital today, show tomorrow, poisonous spiders are NO BUENO. but the show must go on, see you tomorrow Mexico City! The following morning, she provided a further update, stating, Or I just spend the night in the hospital…thank you to the amazing doctors who, well, they know ❤️❤️❤️. This message was paired with a photograph of Momsen in a hospital bed, wearing a black face mask and holding a blue ice pack to her head.

A point-of-view video clip was also shared, showing her being transported on a stretcher through the hospital, with her blotchy red leg visible. Momsen has been in Mexico since early April, and the spider bite occurred nearly a week prior to her hospital visit.

This alarming encounter follows a similar incident two years ago when she was bitten by a bat while performing on stage in Spain. Last Thursday, she posted a video on social media featuring a doctor tending to her right leg, humorously asking the camera, When do my super powers kick in? She elaborated in the caption, So it wouldn’t be an AC/DC tour if I didn’t get bit… This time a massive spider decided to take a chunk out of me and its venom did a number on my system so had to have the wonderful doctors in Mexico come and deliver quite the shot before the show last night…add it to the list! Spider woman? Batgirl?

Fans reacted to the news, with one commenting on Tuesday's post, Omg. First a bat now a spider. Momsen, known for her blonde rock star persona, playfully responded, I know.. W. T. F. The singer is scheduled to perform in Mexico City on Wednesday evening before taking a short break from the tour. The AC/DC tour will resume in June.

Momsen initially gained widespread recognition for her role as Jenny Humphrey in the popular teen drama, the impressionable younger sister to Penn Badgley's character. In a candid interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast last fall, she revealed that her time on the show had become increasingly challenging for her before her eventual departure. She was written out of Gossip Girl after its fourth season to focus entirely on her music career.

Describing her experience, the singer, famous for her hit Just Tonight, recalled the first season as a whirlwind. By the second season, she knew she wanted to leave the series. However, transitioning away from the show was not straightforward due to contractual obligations. She managed to find a way out by approaching the screenwriters, who ultimately agreed to write her character out of the production, allowing her to fully pursue her passion for music





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Taylor Momsen Spider Bite Mexico Tour The Pretty Reckless AC/DC

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