Taylor Momsen Hospitalized After Venomous Spider Bite During Mexico Tour

The Pretty Reckless singer, Taylor Momsen, shared her frightening experience of being hospitalized overnight after a venomous spider bite while on tour in Mexico. The former actress detailed the incident on Instagram, showing her inflamed leg and her hospital stay, even managing a bit of humor about the recurring animal-related incidents during her performances.

Taylor Momsen , the 32-year-old singer and former actress, is currently on tour in Mexico with her band, The Pretty Reckless . While opening for AC/DC's Power Up tour, Momsen faced an unexpected medical emergency after being bitten by a venomous spider. The incident, which occurred approximately a week ago, led to her spending a night in the hospital.

Momsen took to Instagram to share her experience with her 2.4 million followers, detailing the ordeal in a series of posts. On Tuesday evening, she first alerted fans to the situation by posting a photo of her inflamed leg with the caption, Hospital today, show tomorrow, poisonous spiders are NO BUENO. but the show must go on, see you tomorrow Mexico City!

The following morning, she provided an update, revealing the extent of her hospital stay. 'Or I just spend the night in the hospital…thank you to the amazing doctors who, well, they know ❤️❤️❤️ ,' she wrote. This caption accompanied a picture of Momsen in a hospital bed, wearing a black face mask and applying a blue ice pack to her head. She also shared a first-person perspective video of herself being transported through the hospital on a stretcher, her visibly red and splotchy leg exposed.

This is not the first time Momsen has had a close encounter with an animal bite while on tour. Just two years prior, she suffered a bat bite during a performance in Spain. Reflecting on the recent spider bite, she shared a video on social media showing a doctor tending to her leg, humorously asking, 'When do my super powers kick in?' She captioned the post, So it wouldn’t be an AC/DC tour if I didn’t get bit… This time a massive spider decided to take a chunk out of me and its venom did a number on my system so had to have the wonderful doctors in Mexico come and deliver quite the shot before the show last night…add it to the list! Spider woman? Batgirl?

Fans reacted with surprise and concern, with one commenting on Tuesday's post, Omg. First a bat now a spider. Momsen's reply, I know.. W. T. F., echoed the incredulity of the situation.

Momsen has been in Mexico since early April and is scheduled to perform in Mexico City on Wednesday evening. Following this, she will have a brief break before resuming her tour in June. Her career began with acting, notably playing Jenny Humphrey in the popular teen drama Gossip Girl. However, she transitioned to a full-time music career, a move she admitted was difficult due to contractual obligations.

In a recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Momsen revealed that her role on Gossip Girl had become increasingly challenging, leading her to pursue music more intensely. She was eventually written out of the show after its fourth season, finding a way to exit the production by working with the screenwriters to conclude her character's storyline.





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