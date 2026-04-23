Taylor Sheridan's Stars Align at New York City Event

A-list actresses from Taylor Sheridan’s hit series ‘Yellowstone,’ ‘Landman,’ ‘Lioness,’ and ‘The Madison’ gathered in New York City for a Paramount+ event celebrating Sheridan’s television universe. The event highlighted the success of his shows and showcased the talented casts involved.

A gathering of stars from Taylor Sheridan ’s expanding television universe took place Wednesday evening in New York City at an event titled ‘The Icons of Taylor Sheridan ’s Universe.

’ The event showcased the impressive ensemble casts of Sheridan’s hit shows, all of which have secured renewals for future seasons. The photograph circulating from the event features a collection of prominent actresses, sparking curiosity among fans to identify each individual beyond the immediately recognizable Oscar winners. Beau Garrett, known for his role in the new series ‘The Madison,’ was among those present.

‘The Madison’ delves into the complexities of grief and familial bonds following the loss of a powerful figure, set against the backdrop of Montana’s Madison River Valley. The show, starring alongside Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell, and Matthew Fox, has already garnered significant viewership, leading to a second season order. Michelle Randolph, currently appearing in ‘Landman’ with Billy Bob Thornton, also graced the event.

Randolph portrays Ainsley Norris, a spirited daughter navigating life in West Texas amidst her father’s involvement in the booming oil industry.

‘Landman’ offers a gritty portrayal of the high-stakes world of oil exploration, where roughnecks and billionaires vie for fortune. Randolph’s connection to the entertainment world extends beyond her acting roles; she is the sister of Cassie Randolph, a familiar face from ‘The Bachelor,’ and recently dated actor Glen Powell. She also previously appeared in Sheridan’s ‘1923. ’ Ali Larter, another cast member of ‘Landman,’ joined the group.

Larter embodies Angela Norris, the strong-willed wife of Thornton’s character and mother to Ainsley. Larter rose to prominence in the late 90s and early 2000s with roles in films like ‘Legally Blonde’ and ‘Varsity Blues. ’ Zoe Saldana, celebrated for her work in the ‘Lioness’ series, was also in attendance. Saldana takes on the role of Joe McNamara, a CIA operative tasked with training women for covert operations.

‘Lioness’ follows the journeys of these operatives, showcasing both their professional missions and the personal sacrifices they make. The series explores the challenges faced by McNamara as she balances her demanding career with her responsibilities as a wife and mother. A new season of ‘Lioness’ is slated for release later this year. Completing the group was Nicole Kidman, also starring in ‘Lioness.

’ Kidman portrays Kaitlyn Meade, a seasoned CIA supervisor adept at navigating the intricate world of political maneuvering. Taylor Sheridan himself has experienced a remarkable career trajectory, transitioning from an actor to a highly successful writer, director, and producer. His breakthrough came with films like ‘Sicario’ and ‘Hell or High Water,’ but he achieved widespread recognition with the phenomenal success of ‘Yellowstone,’ starring Kevin Costner.

Sheridan currently oversees a growing portfolio of Paramount Network series, including the ‘Yellowstone’ prequels ‘1883’ and ‘1923,’ as well as ‘Tulsa King. ’ He is currently developing ‘Frisco King,’ a spinoff of ‘Tulsa King’ featuring Samuel L. Jackson, set in Frisco, Texas.

Furthermore, ‘Dutton Ranch,’ starring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, is set to premiere in May, and ‘Marshals,’ featuring Luke Grimes, is already airing, solidifying Sheridan’s position as a dominant force in contemporary television





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Taylor Sheridan Yellowstone Landman Lioness The Madison Nicole Kidman Zoe Saldana Michelle Randolph Ali Larter Beau Garrett

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