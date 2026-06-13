Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller's Friendship Feud Threatens Wedding Attendance

A detailed report reveals the breakdown of the friendship between Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller, citing jealousy, personal conflicts, and competing loyalties that may result in the Tellers missing Swift's upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce.

The friendship between Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller , once seemingly inseperable, has reportedly deteriorated into a feud that may keep the Tellers from attending Swift's upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce .

The two women were first spotted together in 2014 and grew closer in 2023 after Swift began dating Kelce, who is friends with Miles Teller. Keleigh reportedly acted as a go-between during the early stages of Swift and Kelce's romance, encouraging the relationship. The pair were often seen at events together, including the 2024 Super Bowl, and Keleigh frequently used Swift's music in her social media posts.

However, the friendship faced strain allegedly due to jealousy from Blake Lively, another close friend of Swift. Sources claim Lively felt threatened by Swift and Keleigh's closeness and attempted to undermine their bond. Tensions escalated after private texts between Swift and Lively leaked during Lively's legal dispute, which Keleigh found disturbing. A major argument occurred when Keleigh withdrew from attending an awards show with Swift, leading to further distance.

Keleigh reportedly felt she was not a priority for Swift, while others suggest Keleigh's loyalty stemmed from a desire to remain relevant. Mutual friends are now trying to mediate the rift before Swift's summer wedding, but a reconciliation appears unlikely as the feud continues





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