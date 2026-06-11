Taylor Swift and Mariska Hargitay Attend Game Four of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden

Taylor Swift spent time with a surprising friend at game four of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night. The 36-year-old pop star was seated courtside, with 62-year-old actress Mariska Hargitay sitting to her left. The women wore matching blue and orange 'Stevie Knicks' T-shirts while watching the New York Knicks face off against the San Antonio Spurs.

Taylor Swift spent time with a surprising friend at game four of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden (MSG) on Wednesday night. The 36-year-old pop star, who is rumored to be tying the knot at MSG, was seated courtside, with 62-year-old actress Mariska Hargitay sitting to her left.

The women wore matching blue and orange 'Stevie Knicks' T-shirts while watching the New York Knicks face off against the San Antonio Spurs. Hargitay previously appeared in Swift's 2015 Bad Blood music video, making this a reunion for the stars. Sitting with the women were Alana and Este Haim, who wore similar blue and orange Knicks-inspired shirts. Alana's had the word 'Knickelback' printed across it, while Este's said 'Knicole Kidman.

' Swift put on an animated display throughout the game as she sported her signature red lipstick. Her light brown hair was styled in a fishtail braid complete with a blue ribbon and bangs. One of the singer's cats was named after Hargitay's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit character Olivia Benson. In a notable twist, Hargitay later adopted a cat and named it Karma, in a nod to Swift's song from her 2022 album Midnights.

The fashionista teamed her custom T-shirt with black jeans, plus open-toe black heels with gold hardware accents. In a joint Instagram post announcing their engagement in September 2025, Swift and Kelce captioned, 'Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.





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Taylor Swift Mariska Hargitay NBA Finals Madison Square Garden Stevie Knicks Bad Blood Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Olivia Benson Knickelback Knicole Kidman Karma Midnights Engagement Wedding

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