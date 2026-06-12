Taylor Swift and Steven Spielberg's Hilarious Moment at the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame Ceremony

Taylor Swift shared a hilarious moment with Oscar-winning Steven Spielberg during the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame Ceremony in New York City on Thursday. The 36-year-old songstress celebrated her induction alongside fiance Travis Kelce at the star-studded event.

Taylor Swift shared a hilarious moment with Oscar-winning Steven Spielberg during the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame Ceremony in New York City on Thursday. The 36-year-old songstress celebrated her induction alongside fiance Travis Kelce at the star-studded event.

Once the festivities kicked off, Swift was seen sitting at a table with her parents and her future mother-in-law Donna Kelce. Spielberg was seated at the same table directly next to Swift and in a video shared by Vanity Fair to X, she could be seen grooving to a song being performed on the stage with the NFL player joining in.

The Bad Blood hitmaker held a phone in her hand while attempting to film both herself and Kelce as they jammed out to John Fogerty singing lyrics to Fortunate Son. Swift could be seen briefly leaning down and had a brief exchange with Spielberg. She then handed him the phone as he began filming the couple before smoothly panning to the stage.

Taylor Swift, 36, shared a hilarious moment with Oscar-winning Steven Spielberg during the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame Ceremony in New York City on Thursday; Swift and Travis Kelce seen in March in L.A. Spielberg was seated at the same table directly next to Swift and in a video shared by Vanity Fair to X, she could be seen grooving to a song being performed on the stage with the NFL player joining in.

Social media users offered their thoughts on the interaction with one penning, 'taylor swift filmed by stephen spielberg wasnt on my bingo card.

' Another wrote, 'Taylor and Travis dancing while Steven Spielberg films them... this timeline is unreal.





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Taylor Swift Steven Spielberg Songwriters Hall Of Fame Ceremony 2026 New York City Hilarious Moment Induction Fiance Travis Kelce Parents Andrea And Scott Swift Future Mother-In-Law Donna Kelce NFL Player Fortunate Son John Fogerty Bad Blood Phone Filming Couple Stage Social Media Users Thoughts Interaction Hilarious Timeline Unreal Steven Spielberg Filming U On His Phone Greatest Directors EVER Personal Video Phone Belonged To The Director Taylor Asking Spielberg To Film Her & Travis D Universes Crossing Over Red Carpet Solo Joined By Kelce Inside The Venue Supporting Her Parents Future Mother-In-Law Donna Kelce Supporting Other Music Artists Inductees Into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame

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