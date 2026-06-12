Taylor Swift and the 'Curse': Knicks' Historic NBA Finals Comeback Fueled by Pop Star's Presence

Taylor Swift's courtside appearance at the Knicks' record-breaking NBA Finals comeback against the Spurs overshadowed Donald Trump's earlier attendance, sparking viral talk of a 'curse.' The pop star's joyous support contrasted with superstitious fans' sage-burning rituals, while rumors about her upcoming MSG wedding to Travis Kelce added another layer to the spectacle.

Taylor Swift attended the New York Knicks ' historic comeback victory over the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals, a game that sparked discussions about a supposed curse linked to former President Donald Trump .

The Knicks, who were down by 29 points, managed to win 107-106 with 1.2 seconds left, marking the largest comeback in NBA Finals history and putting them one win away from the championship. Trump had attended the previous game, which the Spurs won, leading to speculation that his presence brought bad luck. 社交媒体users, including Michael Che, joked about the "curse," noting Trump was booed during the anthem at Madison Square Garden but later called the reception "mostly cheers.

" Swift, wearing a blue and orange "Stevie Knicks" tee, was seen cheering alongside Este and Alana Haim. Her attendance contrasted with the earlier "cursed" vibe, and some fans even burned sage outside the arena to cleanse it. Swift celebrated post-game with the Haim sisters and Mariska Hargitay. Rumors also swirl that Swift will marry Travis Kelce at MSG next month; they previously considered Casa Cipriani.

A lipreader reported Swift expressing regret that Kelce couldn't attend due to mandatory minicamp, saying, "It's such a shame... he really wanted to come!

" Swift also interacted with fans and celebrities like Sydney Sweeney and Kylie Jenner





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Taylor Swift New York Knicks NBA Finals Donald Trump Curse Comeback Travis Kelce MSG Wedding Sydney Sweeney Kylie Jenner

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