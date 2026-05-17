Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Attend Friend's Wedding in Brooklyn

Taylor Swift and her fiancé Travis Kelce attended a friend's wedding in New York City. Swift wore a sparkling Maria Lucia Hohan dress and Kelce a striking navy pinstriped suit with shows. Both added bling with jewelry, including a rainbow-colored Rolex Cosmicgraph Daytona 'Rainbow' watch for Kelce.

Taylor Swift and her fiancé Travis Kelce put on a loved-up display as they arrived at what appeared to be a friend's wedding in New York City on Saturday.

The pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, both 36, displayed some PDA as they held hands upon arriving at the celebration in Brooklyn. Their public sighting comes as buzz about the high-profile couple's upcoming July wedding has reached a fever pitch. Swift threatened to steal the attention at the event thanks to her shimmering Maria Lucia Hohan dress, which retails for around $2,280.

Her golden dress, which was ruched across the low-cut top and ankle-length skirt, showcased her fit arms, and she elevated her stature with a pair of open-toe heels. She added a regal touch with a golden ribbed clutch, a gold necklace with a small diamond at the center and dangling earrings comprised of opals arranged to look like rain showers. Kelce contrasted her with a striking navy pinstriped suit, which he paired with lustrous patent leather shoes.

He dressed down his suit with a simple black T-shirt and matching sunglasses, and the NFL star added some major bling to his wedding outfit thanks to a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona 'Rainbow.

' The gleaming watch – which sells for between $400,000 and $550,000 on the secondary market – featured an 18k white gold case and bracelet, along with a diamond pavé dial and a bezel of rainbow-colored sapphires





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