Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend teamate George Karlaftis wedding in Greece

The pop princess puckered her lips and smiled as she posed with other guests at the nuptials of his Kansas City Chiefs teammate George Karlaftis.

Taylor Swift snapped sweet selfies as she accompanied fiancé Travis Kelce to the nuptials of his Kansas City Chiefs teammate George Karlaftis. Swift and Kelce were two of 220 guests celebrating the married couple at Glyfadas One&Only Aesthesis resort.

Meanwhile, the Fearless pop icon and her NFL star beau were spotted back in the US this past weekend for another wedding. The couple had been dating for approximately two years at the time and were soon engaged. Taylor Swift gave a lesson in wedding guest dressing while out in London and we found the exact one.

A second source confirmed the nuptials will definitely take place prior to football season and that Kelce will be able to attend his full training camp schedule. Fans have speculated that their wedding will be affected by Kelce signing a new contract with the Chiefs as his first practice will begin in July. The plans are said to be so tightly under wraps that even guests are currently unaware of the exact date and location





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