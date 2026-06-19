Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Change Wedding Plans Due to Rhode Island Venue Leak, Now Eyeing New York City

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have abandoned their original plan to marry at her Rhode Island mansion after the location was leaked, according to reports. The couple is now reportedly focusing on New York City for the July 3 ceremony, with Madison Square Garden a potential venue. Strict secrecy measures, including NDAs for guests and phone call invitations, are in place to prevent further leaks as preparations intensify.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had initially intended to say 'I do' at her sprawling $28 million Rhode Island mansion, but the couple pulled the pin on the location with the reason now being revealed.

The 36-year-old Grammy winner is counting down the days until she ties the knot with the NFL player, with the Daily Mail previously confirming the nuptials are set to take place on July 3 in NYC. Last year in September, an insider told the Daily Mail that Swift and Kelce had chosen her Rhode Island estate with scenic ocean views for the wedding.

The Love Story hitmaker has showcased the mansion in the past on social media, such as when she hosted her Fourth of July bashes with close A-list pals. However, a source has now alleged to TMZ that the reason Swift and her fiance Kelce stepped away from the Rhode Island nuptials was due to the location being leaked. Daily Mail has reached out to reps of Swift for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Sources also told TMZ that the original wedding date for the Rhode Island nuptials had been set for June 13. A firework show was also allegedly planned as part of the reception, but the company was informed last month that the venue had been changed. It comes not long after a separate insider recently claimed to the Daily Mail earlier this month that the couple could marry at Madison Square Garden in NYC.

But other sources have alleged to the Daily Mail that the location is a 'distraction plot' and not the real venue for the anticipated nuptials. Business owners in the vicinity of Madison Square Garden have voiced concerns about a potential loss of revenue due to security measures. Bars and restaurants near the venue claimed they have not received any details regarding an event that could impact their businesses, according to TMZ.

The celebrity news site claimed that Swift has also splurged $3 million to secure the large venue over the course of three days for setup, the ceremony and cleanup. It is not known how many guests are expected to be in attendance at the forthcoming nuptials. Some guests have additionally been informed that they cannot bring a plus one to the wedding.

Ahead of their wedding, Swift and Kelce's extreme move to keep details of their upcoming nuptials a secret ahead of the big day was revealed. Lucky guests who received an invitation are being required to sign an NDA before receiving information regarding the wedding, sources claimed to the Daily Mail. Family and close friends of the couple are also allegedly being asked to sign a nondisclosure agreement.

TMZ also claimed that those who RSVP are then sent a link to the NDA, which requires guests to not disclose information about the wedding. A Daily Mail source also reported that the music artist is inviting guests and celebrity pals to her upcoming wedding via phone call.

However, guests have not been informed of the exact location of the nuptials or a specific date. Instead, they have been told to keep schedules open for the summer. Insiders told TMZ that calling guests rather than sending traditional invitations is meant to keep wedding details private and prevent leaks. NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani seemingly confirmed that the anticipated wedding will be held in the Big Apple.

'We are the biggest city in the country, we are used to big events and we are incredibly excited for this one,' he explained on Monday at a press conference after the Knicks won the NBA Finals. 'We know it coincides with the Knicks' finals run





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Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Wedding Rhode Island Madison Square Garden New York City Venue Leak NDA Celebrity Wedding

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