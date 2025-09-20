Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Commence Wedding Planning: A Private and Meaningful Celebration

Grammy winner Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce have begun planning their wedding, with an emphasis on a private, intimate ceremony. Sources reveal details about the couple's preferences, including their desire for a meaningful event surrounded by close friends and family, and their aversion to a large, extravagant celebration.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are already immersed in the early planning phases of their wedding, nearly a month after announcing their engagement. A source close to the couple revealed that Swift, a creative force, is enjoying the ideation phase, researching venues and locations. The wedding is anticipated to be a private affair, with the focus on meaning rather than extravagance.

The source indicated that the ceremony will be intimate, surrounded by close friends and family, and devoid of a large celebrity guest list. The couple, known for their down-to-earth personalities, are not seeking a lavish, high-profile wedding, preferring a meaningful celebration. The singer is apparently having a blast researching locations and venues. \Kelce himself confirmed that wedding planning is underway on an episode of his New Heights podcast, joking about the challenges of planning a wedding compared to the demands of his football career. He also hinted at a preference for live music at the reception. The couple is prioritizing a private and intimate setting for the wedding, eschewing a large, ostentatious celebration. They are choosing to focus on a meaningful event surrounded by loved ones, reflecting their shared values and personalities. The source also mentioned that Taylor has been approached by several major designers who want to design her wedding gown, leaving her overwhelmed by the attention and options, although she has not yet made a decision. It seems the planning for their wedding has officially started.\The engagement announcement followed a romantic proposal, with sweet Instagram photos shared by Swift. The proposal had a very intimate setting. Swift and Kelce's relationship has been highly publicized, yet they remain grounded and committed to keeping their wedding private. The source also mentioned that Swift has been approached by several major designers who want to design her wedding gown, leaving her overwhelmed by the attention and options, although she has not yet made a decision. This is an exclusive peek into their life together as they plan the next stage of their life





