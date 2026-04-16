Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Exclude Parents from Wedding Planning Amidst Familial Support

Despite strong parental backing and past involvement in their children's careers, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are planning their upcoming wedding independently with a wedding planner, with Travis reportedly involved in the arrangements.

While Travis Kelce 's initial gesture of gifting Taylor Swift a friendship bracelet at one of her 2023 concerts sparked the beginning of their celebrated romance, and Andrea Swift, Taylor's mother, played a key role in facilitating their meeting, the couple has opted for a different approach to their upcoming wedding.

Sources close to the pair have revealed to the Daily Mail that both Taylor and Travis, aged 36, have decided to plan their special day themselves, with the assistance of a wedding planner, deliberately excluding their parents from the planning process. This decision comes despite the evident familial support and enthusiasm for the union.

Insiders state that both sets of parents are thrilled about the engagement and believe marriage is the right step for the couple, reflecting a traditional outlook and a desire for Taylor to be settled. However, their involvement extends only to their happiness for the couple, not to the logistical and creative aspects of the wedding itself.

Interestingly, while the parents are out of the planning loop, Travis is reportedly involved in the arrangements, a detail that might come as a surprise given the usual dynamics. Taylor Swift, known for her control and vision, is the primary architect of her wedding ideas, working collaboratively with Travis. They reportedly discuss all decisions, and if they don't reach an agreement, they discard the idea, ensuring a unified vision for their celebration.

This level of parental detachment from wedding planning might be unexpected, considering the significant sacrifices and dedication both sets of parents have shown throughout their children's lives and careers. Andrea and Scott Swift relocated to Nashville to support Taylor's music aspirations, actively participating in her management. Similarly, Donna and Ed Kelce, despite their divorce, maintained a united front to support Travis and his brother Jason, with Donna famously traveling extensively to attend their games.

The two families have cultivated a close bond since the inception of the Swift-Kelce relationship, often gathering for holidays and sharing meals together. They cherish family time and make an effort to include their parents in celebrations whenever possible, reflecting Taylor and Travis's strong emphasis on family values. Despite the exclusion from wedding planning, the relationship between the families remains warm and friendly.

Andrea and Donna Kelce, in particular, are reportedly developing a strong friendship, communicating regularly about everyday matters and making plans to spend time together. The Daily Mail has previously reported that the wedding is slated for early July, prior to the commencement of the next football season.

Preparations are reportedly well underway, with Taylor having already outlined specific preferences, including an indoor venue for enhanced security. The ceremony is rumored to be held in New York, dispelling earlier speculation about a Rhode Island location. Invitations have been extended, with confirmed attendees including close family members and notable figures such as Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, as well as Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco.





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