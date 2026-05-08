Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Join Star-Studded Celebration at Poppy Delevingne's 40th Birthday Party

Taylor Swift and her fiancé Travis Kelce attended Poppy Delevingne's 40th birthday party in London, joining a star-studded guest list. The couple, who are set to marry in New York on July 3, have been the subject of much speculation regarding their upcoming wedding. Taylor also discussed the intense scrutiny her fans place on her songwriting in a recent interview.

Taylor Swift and her fiancé Travis Kelce made a glamorous appearance at Poppy Delevingne 's 40th birthday celebration in London on Thursday, joining a star-studded guest list that included Georgia May Jagger, Lily James, and Cara Delevingne.

The couple, who have been the center of media attention since their engagement last August, arrived hand-in-hand at the famous Hart pub before continuing the festivities at the luxurious BoTree hotel in Marylebone. Taylor, dressed in a chic black floral midi dress, accessorized her look with a £1,440 sage green JW Anderson Loafer handbag, while Travis opted for a sharp grey embroidered suit paired with a silver necklace.

The event also saw the attendance of Princess Eugenie, who was visibly pregnant, and her sister Beatrice, with Eugenie proudly showcasing her baby bump in a black dress and an electric purple mac. The couple's presence at the party comes just days after they were spotted at Sadie Sink's West End performance of Romeo and Juliet, where they were seen giving the Stranger Things star a standing ovation.

Speculation about their upcoming wedding has been rife, with reports confirming that the couple will tie the knot in New York on July 3. Earlier rumors suggested that the ceremony would take place at Taylor's lavish Rhode Island estate. Invitations to the wedding have reportedly included a signed NDA to maintain privacy, and the venue is rumored to be an arena or museum-like space.

Travis proposed to Taylor in August last year, transforming his backyard in Kansas City into a secret garden wonderland for the occasion. The couple had met while recording an episode of Travis's New Heights podcast. Taylor has reportedly asked some of her celebrity friends, including Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid, to be her bridesmaids.

In a recent interview with New York Times Magazine, Taylor discussed the intense scrutiny her fans place on her songwriting, noting that some go to extreme lengths to decipher the inspiration behind her tracks. She admitted that while she understands the curiosity, it can sometimes feel invasive when fans attempt to pinpoint the exact individuals her songs are about.

Despite this, Taylor remains steadfast in her artistic vision, stating that she creates music for herself first and foremost, regardless of public perception





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Princess Eugenie and Beatrice Join Taylor Swift at Poppy Delevingne's Star-Studded 40th Birthday BashPrincess Eugenie, visibly pregnant, and her sister Beatrice attended Poppy Delevingne's lavish 40th birthday party in London, alongside Taylor Swift and her fiancé Travis Kelce. The event, held at a pub and a luxury hotel, featured an A-list guest list including royalty, celebrities, and fashion icons. Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie announced her third pregnancy, receiving support from King Charles III despite her parents' ongoing controversies.

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