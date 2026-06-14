Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Make Surprise Appearance at Broadway's Oh, Mary!

Taylor Swift and fiancé Travis Kelce enjoyed a low-key date night at the Broadway play Oh, Mary! starring Maya Rudolph. The couple mingled backstage with the cast and director, with Swift giving a standing ovation during the curtain call.

Taylor Swift and her fiancé Travis Kelce made a surprise appearance at the Broadway play Oh, Mary! in New York City over the weekend. The 36-year-old Grammy winner, who is preparing to marry the NFL player, attended the production starring SNL alum Maya Rudolph with Kelce for a low-key date night on Saturday.

The couple had the opportunity to mingle with cast members and the director backstage at the Lyceum Theatre. Swift wore a velvet dark burgundy ankle-length dress with open-toed heels, her blonde hair in a simple updo with loose strands framing her face. She accessorized with flashy gold necklaces and a gold bracelet. Kelce wore black trousers, a patterned shirt, and a red cap with 'Elwood' printed on the front.

They met with Rudolph, who plays Mary Todd Lincoln, as well as producer Lucas McMahon, director Sam Pinkleton, Cheyenne Jackson, Martin Landry, Bianca Leigh, and Phillip James Brannon. The play is described as 'an uproariously dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln's assassination.

' Rudolph's run is scheduled to conclude on July 5. The couple arrived shortly after the show began, and Swift stood to give a standing ovation during the curtain call. Afterwards, they were seen leaving the theater hand-in-hand





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