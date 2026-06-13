The couple is reported to tie the knot with the NFL player next month on July 3. But lucky guests who received an invitation are being required to sign an NDA before receiving information in regards to the wedding, sources claimed to TMZ. Family and close friends of the couple are also allegedly being asked to sign a nondisclosure agreement.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 's extreme move to keep details of their upcoming nuptials a secret ahead of the big day has been revealed. The 36-year-old songstress, who recently reached a career milestone by being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame this week, is reported to tie the knot with the NFL player next month on July 3 .

But lucky guests who received an invitation are being required to sign an NDA before receiving information in regards to the wedding, sources claimed to TMZ. Family and close friends of the couple are also allegedly being asked to sign a nondisclosure agreement. Those who RSVP are then sent a link to the NDA which requires guests to not disclose information about the wedding, the outlet further claimed





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