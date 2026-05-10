Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Planning in London

Swift and Kelce were seen at Poppy Delevingne's 40th birthday bash and also attended the production of Romeo & Juliet in London. They are reportedly working on a personalized menu with bespoke cocktails and carefully selected wines for their special bash.

The real reason for Taylor Swift and fiance Travis Kelce 's trip to London has been revealed just months before the couple are set to tie the knot.

The Grammy winner and NFL player were spotted watching Sadie Sink star in the play Romeo & Juliet at the Harold Pinter Theatre on Thursday. However, Swift and Kelce also whisked themselves away to London to reportedly begin planning a wedding bash set for August, per The Sun. The couple allegedly have plans to hold the party at the Chiltern Firehouse with 120 guests expected to be invited





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Taylor Swift Travis Kelce London Wedding Planning Chiltern Firehouse Bespoke Cocktails Selected Wines

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