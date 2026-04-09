Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to Wed in Lavish New York City Summer Wedding

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are preparing for a luxurious summer wedding in New York City, set to take place on July 3rd. Strict measures, including NDAs, are in place to keep details confidential. The wedding is anticipated to be a major event, with a large reception and a guest list including friends and family, but potentially excluding Swift's former friend Blake Lively.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly planning an extravagant summer wedding in New York City on July 3rd. According to sources cited by The Daily Mail, the power couple has taken extensive measures to maintain secrecy surrounding the event, including requiring guests to sign Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDAs) when responding to save-the-date invitations. Despite the leak of information regarding their nuptials, the couple is said to be disappointed but has no plans to pursue legal action.

The exact venue remains undisclosed, although sources suggest it will be an indoor space reminiscent of an arena or museum. The Daily Mail has reached out to representatives for comment, but no statement has been issued yet. The news comes after fans had previously speculated about the wedding location, with Swift's $17 million Rhode Island mansion being a strong contender. However, the choice of New York City is not entirely surprising, given Swift's deep connections to the city. She owns multiple properties in Tribeca and has frequently expressed her affection for the city in her music, including the hit song 'Welcome to New York'.\Preparations for the highly anticipated wedding are reportedly well underway, with Swift having already outlined specific preferences for the big day. Insiders claim that the singer desires an indoor venue, likely to ensure privacy and avoid the potential pitfalls of an outdoor setting. This preference may be in contrast to the recent wedding of her best friend, Selena Gomez, which took place outdoors. Sources indicate that the entire event will be recorded, potentially for the couple's personal enjoyment and possibly to share select moments with fans. The reception is expected to be a lavish affair, as Swift herself hinted on The Graham Norton Show last October while promoting her latest album. During the interview, Swift described the wedding as 'huge,' emphasizing that she was excited about it and preferred a larger guest list to avoid any awkwardness with friend dynamics. The guest list is expected to include family members, as well as friends such as Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes, and Selena Gomez with her husband, Benny Blanco. \Speculation surrounds the guest list, including whether Blake Lively, previously a close friend of Swift's, will receive an invitation. Sources suggest that while Swift may have moved past previous drama, her relationship with Lively has cooled down, making an invitation unlikely. Kelce proposed to Swift last summer after two years of dating in an intimate and romantic proposal at his Kansas mansion. The wedding is set to be a significant event in the entertainment world, given the prominence of the couple. The details about the wedding and the efforts taken to keep it private have further heightened the interest of the public and the media. Fans eagerly await further news and updates on the highly anticipated wedding of the power couple





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Wedding Celebrity New York City

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Republican Clay Fuller Wins Election to Replace Marjorie Taylor Greene in GeorgiaFuller's win widens the Republican majority in the House as Democrats eye a 'blue wave' in November.

Read more »

Sir Keir Starmer joins world leaders in call for 'swift end' to Iran warThe Prime Minister has landed in the Gulf for talks with allies

Read more »

'I borrowed £1200 on Klarna to see Taylor Swift - it took months to pay off'Music fans are paying hundreds over face value for gigs as figures reveal almost four in 10 concert-goers have used loans to buy tickets from uncapped resale sites

Read more »

Taylor Swift's Bridal Vibes: Outfit Hints at Upcoming Wedding to Travis KelceTaylor Swift was spotted in New York City, sparking wedding speculation with her bridal-esque outfit, hinting at her upcoming nuptials to Travis Kelce. Details about the ceremony are kept secret.

Read more »

Taylor Swift's Bridal Vibes: Outfit Hints at Upcoming Wedding to Travis KelceTaylor Swift fuels wedding speculation with a New York City appearance, wearing a bridal-inspired outfit and sparking fan excitement as details of her wedding to Travis Kelce remain under wraps.

Read more »

Thousands buy Boston train tickets for Scotland World Cup game despite price quadrupling to $80The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority confirmed a record amount of train tickets have been sold already, beating sales for Taylor Swift concerts in 2023.

Read more »