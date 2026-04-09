Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to Wed in Lavish NYC Summer Wedding

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are set to marry in a lavish ceremony in New York City on July 3rd. Details are being kept under wraps with NDAs, with a focus on privacy and a grand celebration.

Multiple sources confirm that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are planning a luxurious summer wedding. The ceremony is scheduled to take place in New York City on July 3rd, according to The Daily Mail. While the exact location remains a secret, it is expected to be an indoor venue, possibly an arena or a museum-like space. Invitations, requiring a signed Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA), have been sent to guests to maintain privacy around the event details.

The couple, both 36 years old, are reportedly disappointed by the information leak but do not intend to pursue legal action. Previously, fans speculated that the wedding might be held at Swift's Rhode Island mansion, however, her strong ties to New York City, including multiple properties, makes this location a logical choice. Swift's affection for the city is well-documented, demonstrated by her 2014 hit song 'Welcome to New York' and her naming of a track 'Cornelia Street' on her 2019 album 'Lover'. The wedding is expected to be a grand affair, as Swift herself indicated on The Graham Norton Show, describing it as 'huge'.\Preparations for the wedding are reportedly in full swing, with Swift having specific demands for the day's events. Sources indicate the wedding will not resemble her best friend Selena Gomez's recent outdoor nuptials, where white tents were utilized. This decision reflects a desire for enhanced privacy. The reception will be 'big,' with the entire event recorded, potentially with selected moments shared with fans. Among the expected guests are Kelce's teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, as well as Selena Gomez and her partner Benny Blanco. Although the details are scarce, the couple is taking significant steps to safeguard the details of the ceremony. Taylor wants her wedding to be indoors, as sources mentioned. The couple's relationship has been in the public eye since they started dating two years ago. \Speculation is high regarding the guest list, and one notable absence is likely to be Blake Lively. Though Swift appears to have moved past recent events involving Lively, their close relationship has cooled, according to sources. While the details of the wedding location remain tightly guarded, the overall theme is going to be extravagant and focused on privacy, reflecting Swift's desire for a memorable and secure celebration. The proposal occurred last summer, marking the beginning of the planning stages for this highly anticipated event. This approach shows the extent to which the couple is trying to protect the intimate details of their private lives. With a focus on privacy and a grand celebration, the wedding is poised to be one of the most talked-about events of the summer. The couple, having been together for two years, and now will celebrate their commitment in a luxurious celebration in New York





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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to Wed in Lavish New York City Summer WeddingPop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are preparing for a luxurious summer wedding in New York City, set to take place on July 3rd. Strict measures, including NDAs, are in place to keep details confidential. The wedding is anticipated to be a major event, with a large reception and a guest list including friends and family, but potentially excluding Swift's former friend Blake Lively.

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