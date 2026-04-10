Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to Wed in Lavish NYC Summer Wedding

Pop star Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are set to marry in a high-profile summer wedding in New York City on July 3rd. The couple is taking measures to ensure privacy, including a non-disclosure agreement for guests. The wedding is expected to be a lavish affair, with a large reception and notable attendees.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly preparing for a lavish summer wedding in New York City . The Daily Mail has confirmed that the couple, both 36 years old, are planning to exchange vows on July 3rd. While the exact venue remains a secret, sources suggest it will be an arena or museum-like space, deviating from previous speculation that the event might be held at Swift's Rhode Island mansion.

Guests received save-the-date invitations that included a requirement to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), a measure taken to maintain privacy. The couple is reportedly disappointed that details have leaked. Sources indicate the wedding is planned to be a large affair. Taylor Swift has a deep connection with New York City, having purchased multiple properties in Tribeca and writing a song dedicated to the city, which further reinforces the chosen location.\Preparations for the wedding are reportedly well underway, with Swift said to have specific preferences for her big day. Insiders claim the event will be held indoors, contrasting with her friend Selena Gomez's outdoor wedding. This decision highlights the importance of privacy for the couple, who want to ensure a memorable experience. There are plans to record the entire event, potentially for sharing select moments with fans. The reception is expected to be a grand celebration, mirroring Swift's previous description of the wedding as 'huge.' Several famous friends are anticipated to be in attendance, including Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, and Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco. It seems unlikely that Blake Lively will be invited. Swift and Kelce have been together for two years, and the proposal occurred last summer in an intimate setting at Kelce's Kansas mansion.\The couple's decision to get married in New York City is a significant change from initial expectations. The fact that the venue will be indoors and the measures taken to maintain privacy show their desire for a private and exclusive event. The NDA requirement underscores the couple's commitment to controlling the narrative surrounding their wedding. The Daily Mail has reached out to representatives for comment, and further details about the wedding are eagerly anticipated. The wedding's size, scope, and meticulous planning demonstrate the couple's dedication to creating a special and unforgettable day. The upcoming wedding marks a new chapter in their lives, as well as a significant moment for their fans, who are eager to celebrate their happiness





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Wedding New York City Celebrity

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sir Keir Starmer joins world leaders in call for 'swift end' to Iran warThe Prime Minister has landed in the Gulf for talks with allies

Read more »

'I borrowed £1200 on Klarna to see Taylor Swift - it took months to pay off'Music fans are paying hundreds over face value for gigs as figures reveal almost four in 10 concert-goers have used loans to buy tickets from uncapped resale sites

Read more »

Taylor Swift's Bridal Vibes: Outfit Hints at Upcoming Wedding to Travis KelceTaylor Swift was spotted in New York City, sparking wedding speculation with her bridal-esque outfit, hinting at her upcoming nuptials to Travis Kelce. Details about the ceremony are kept secret.

Read more »

Taylor Swift's Bridal Vibes: Outfit Hints at Upcoming Wedding to Travis KelceTaylor Swift fuels wedding speculation with a New York City appearance, wearing a bridal-inspired outfit and sparking fan excitement as details of her wedding to Travis Kelce remain under wraps.

Read more »

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to Wed in Lavish New York City Summer WeddingPop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are preparing for a luxurious summer wedding in New York City, set to take place on July 3rd. Strict measures, including NDAs, are in place to keep details confidential. The wedding is anticipated to be a major event, with a large reception and a guest list including friends and family, but potentially excluding Swift's former friend Blake Lively.

Read more »

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to Wed in Lavish NYC Summer WeddingPop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are set to marry in a lavish ceremony in New York City on July 3rd. Details are being kept under wraps with NDAs, with a focus on privacy and a grand celebration.

Read more »