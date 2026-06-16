Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding Rumors Confirmed by New York City Mayor

New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani has hinted that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding will take place at Madison Square Garden, amidst rumors that the couple will get married in the city next month.

New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani appeared to indicate that the rumors suggesting Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 's wedding will take place at Madison Square Garden are true.

Mamdani held a press conference on Monday ahead of a planned ticker-tape parade in Lower Manhattan to celebrate the New York Knicks winning the NBA title. In the course of explaining how the city will prepare for the parade while also hosting the World Cup, Mamdani dropped what may have been a joke about the pop culture wedding of the decade.

We are the biggest city in the country, we are used to big events and we are incredibly excited for this one, Mamdani explained. We know it coincides with the Knicks finals run. We know it coincides with July 4th, America 250, Taylor Swift's wedding, all happening at the same time and we are so excited to welcome the world here.

When asked in a follow-up question if he had been invited to the wedding, Mamdani replied, No, but he wished the couple a lovely wedding. Zohran Mamdani appeared to slip that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be married in NYC The couple are rumored to be holding their wedding at Madison Square Garden next month The mayor also joked that he would be listening to the 2020 Swift track Only the Young from the comfort of Gracie Mansion instead.

Concrete details about the couple's wedding ceremony are sparse and have shifted from one location to another since they got engaged last summer. Now, thanks to Mamdani, it appears the rumors that they'll tie the knot at The World's Most Famous Arena are based in reality. Given the importance of the occasion, it would make sense for the billionaire pop star to go all out for the wedding





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Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Wedding Madison Square Garden New York City Zohran Mamdani

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